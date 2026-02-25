Skip to Content
An Idaho frozen yogurt shop is going viral after decorating its cups with images of late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

After word spread outside of Coeur d'Alene, trolls began to target Grooveberries Frozen Yogurt's social media accounts with the sorts of jokes that got people fired last September.

The froyo shop says the stickers are meant to honor Kirk’s faith, but as the images spread across social media, many users questioned whether the tribute was sincere or a calculated attempt at rage bait.

Charlie Kirk frozen yogurt, only in Idaho

On Sept. 14, 2025, four days after Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Fox News published a glowing article about Grooveberries Frozen Yogurt for putting commemorative stickers of Kirk's face on their cups.

Grooveberries owner Chase Gibson told the outlet that the cups were "flying off the shelves."

Amid the political fervor, the story didn't break through to the larger internet until Tuesday, when X user @NHLN0VA alerted their followers to the Grooveberries TikTok account alongside a tweet reading, "I think I just discovered a Charlie Kirk themed FroYo shop."

Nearly every post the business's page prominently displays the Kirk cups, and the top comments seem to skew largely negative or inquisitive ("why?").

This pattern stretches back into October 2025, when these videos began to get significantly more views.

They've also collected plenty of supportive comments, so it's unclear whether the owner's true intent is to cater to Kirk fans or commit a highly successful rage bait operation. Some have already decided what to believe.

Facebook comment reading "The rage bait is WILD"
@grooveberriesfroyo/Facebook
"The rage bait is WILD," said Emily Trevithick on Facebook.

Either way, Gibson's support of Kirk hasn't wavered, and the posts keep coming.

"You forgot to poke a hole in the side"

Regardless of Gibson's intention, trolls are flocking to the business's social media accounts.

Recent top comments on the Grooveberries Facebook account appear to make light of the shooting, something that became an internet meme in the following months.

Facebook comment reading "You either need a hole in the side of the cup or cover it in strawberry syrup."
@grooveberriesfroyo/Facebook

"You either need a hole in the side of the cup or cover it in strawberry syrup," said Zac Lawson.

Facebook comment with 30 replies reading "You forgot to poke a hole in the side."
@grooveberriesfroyo/Facebook
"You forgot to poke a hole in the side," agreed James Beard.

Comments like these invariably attract dozens of replies. They continued on X, where folks referenced Kirk's last words in response to the TikTok that said "calories don't count if you run" to the yogurt shop.

Tweet reading "counting or not counting calories"
@Ari4472/X

User @Ari4472 wrote, "counting or not counting calories."

The same is apparently happening on Instagram.

Tweet reading "I saw this on my reels and the top comment was “counting or not counting toppings” LMAOOO"
@crryptal/X

Among these, most comments, especially on TikTok, express a kind of disbelief about the world humanity has created. The top remarks on the most popular pinned Grooveberries video often ask if the shop is making a bizarre joke, or if anything at all is real anymore.

TikTok comments including one reading "what does bro have to do with froyo im dead"
@grooveberriescda/TikTok
TikToker @lethaltummyache asked "what does bro have to do with froyo im dead."

Why make Charlie Kirk froyo cups, really?

In a recent profile in the Idaho State Journal, Gibson insisted that her support of Kirk is based on her religious faith.

"As Christians, you’re called to spread the word of God no matter what you’re doing, and we felt that this was the appropriate thing we should do in the moment, after prayer," she said.

She later added that she and her mom decided they wanted to "remember him and honor him in our business," adding Bible verses to the stickers later. They're also now selling Kirk stickers and apparel.

The choice of Kirk as a religious icon and not a political statement seems an unusual one.

Although the TPUSA founder identified as Christian, his work was very much political. His job was to travel to college campuses to explicitly push right-wing political views in a rather confrontational manner.

Gibson couldn't avoid the political question entirely. When asked about Kirk's frequent racist, misogynistic, and homophobic statements, she took the "out of context" excuse.

"They'll take Charlie’s podcasts and his speeches and sort of pick and pull what they want to and present it without viewing the whole video," she claimed, calling him "misunderstood."

Kirk once named several Black women during his podcast, calling them "affirmative action picks" and adding that they "do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously."

Gibson said that Grooveberries initially donated 25 percent of proceeds to Turning Point USA and continues to give five percent to the organization to this day.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Grooveberries for comment via email.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

