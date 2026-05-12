From Frozen Peas to Doritos: What the World Has Been Branding “American” for Decades

A viral Reddit thread has surfaced a surprising global pattern: from frozen vegetables in Norway to open-plan kitchens in Hungary, the word "American" means something very different depending on where you are.

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Asking what else other countries name "American," the thread on r/NoStupidQuestions unraveled what the world thinks of the USA.

the thread drew answers from across Europe and Asia, with each response adding a new dimension to how the word "American" functions as a cultural shorthand abroad.

User Cautious_Ad8006 wrote that Norway sells bags of frozen diced carrots, peas, and corn under the label "amerikansk blanding." Translated, that is "American mix."

Many commenters, including Americans, said they found the "American mix" label amusing given that the vegetable combination is not particularly associated with American cuisine.

Asia had its own entry. User Street_Lettuce1243 wrote that pizza with maize and hot dogs counts as "American style pizza" in parts of the continent. Replying in disbelief, user DK7795 wrote: "That's so funny because we do not eat that in the US."

Hungarian user KecskeRider wrote that an "American kitchen" in Hungary refers to an open-plan layout not separated from the living room. Another user, KittenVicious, wrote that a friend owns a Budapest bar that serves hot dogs in plastic cups on American Independence Day.

User notextinctyet wrote that ranch goes by "American dressing" in many countries abroad. They said: "Ranch dressing is known as American dressing in many countries. "Cool Ranch" Doritos are marketed as "Cool American" internationally."

User melissa_fornow took the observation further, arguing that if ranch had a French name rather than an American one, restaurants would "charge extra for it." Writing that a French-named version would have people "falling all over themselves," she brought up the actual inventor.

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byu/Disastrous-Side-2600 from discussion

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Steve Henson, a plumber from Nebraska, developed ranch dressing while cooking for workers at his Alaska ranch. Later, in Santa Barbara, California, he and his spouse, Gayle, established the Hidden Valley Ranch. In 1972, Clorox acquired Henson's Hidden Valley Ranch mail-order business for $8 million.

Ranch surpassed Italian dressing as America's best-selling salad dressing by 1992. Europe never quite received the memo, so Doritos replaced the word on the packet instead. Swapping "Ranch" for "American," Frito-Lay made the same argument the thread was already making.

The responses collected in the thread paint a consistent picture: overseas, "American" has become a flavor, a kitchen layout, a cup style and a vegetable mix — assembled entirely without American input. The thread is still active and drawing new responses from users across Europe and Asia.