“Free Help, Not Family Help”: Reddit Calls Out New Mom’s Demands On Visiting Brother

A post to Reddit's r/AITAH asking whether a man was wrong to leave his sister's house a week early after two weeks of what he called "slavery" has attracted significant attention and near-unanimous support

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Reddit user u/tokenhead27 wrote that his sister had just given birth to her second child and begged him and his wife to visit. She wanted three weeks of help with chores and childcare while she healed and adjusted to two kids.

He works from home, his wife does not work, and he consented even though his employment was uncertain and they had just stopped trying for a baby after three fruitless tries. He also wrote that his sister wanted someone at the house while she attended a BTS concert.

He told Reddit the complaints began before he arrived. His sister texted about her in‑laws and their parents, who had visited first but, in her view, were not doing enough around the house. When he and his wife arrived, no one from the household was there to greet them at the door

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As soon as they entered, they understood why no one else was there. He wrote that his sister told them to buy their own groceries because she had set aside special meals for breastfeeding that she did not want them to eat. They prepared their meals themselves.

He said his sister later admitted she was annoyed and told them they should ask whether she or her husband needed help before doing their own tasks. She even complained the fridge was too full, he claimed, though he estimated “98%” of it was still her food.

He wrote that beyond spending full days with the four-year-old, he and his wife cleaned the entire house daily and made a point of leaving it tidy each night.

The four-year-old then told her mother that his wife had punched her, which he maintains never occurred, he wrote. He said the visit no longer seemed safe after his sister confronted them.

The sister told them they were free to leave early if they were adding to her stress rather than relieving it — and after two weeks the poster later described as “slavery,” he booked a flight home.

After he left, his sister texted saying his wife was “not good enough” for him, could not handle basic chores, took too many breaks and must have something wrong with her because the four-year-old disliked her.

in his only response, he told his sister her input on his marriage was unwelcome and described her expectations as “insane.” He stopped responding when she accused him of lying and playing the victim.

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byu/tokenhead27 from discussion

inAITAH

Most of the comments supported him. “NTA. Your sister wants unpaid employees there not familial help. She is entitled,” one user wrote, praising him and his wife for staying as long as they did.

Another said they would never have gone and told him, “Good job OP for showing up and doing your best.”

A third called him and his wife “the victims here… of your sister entitled and narcissistic personality,” framing the trip as unpaid labor he never agreed to.