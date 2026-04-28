Influencer Evelyn Ha and entrepreneur Ben Pasternak are embroiled in a growing controversy that has taken a new turn after Ha’s former partner, TikTok creator Fred Liu, publicly addressed their past relationship.

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His statement coincides with ongoing online allegations that have garnered significant attention. According to The Express Tribune, Fred Liu, who is well known for his funny POV videos on TikTok, shared his experience with Evelyn Ha on social media.

"Hi. I'm about to share something serious that I've kept private for a long time,” he started. “It's not easy to talk about, and I'm only saying what I feel ready to say publicly. All I can ask is that you read it with care."

Liu stated clearly that he didn’t plan to speak in public and only made the decision after watching Pasternak's video. "I just saw Ben Pasternak's video,” he said, reflecting on their past relationship.

I just saw Ben Pasternak’s video. I wasn’t planning to speak publicly, but hearing experiences that felt familiar made staying silent feel wrong.



I was in a relationship with Evelyn years before Ben. During that relationship, I experienced things that were consistent with parts… — fred liu (@fwjliu) April 27, 2026

“I wasn't planning to speak publicly, but hearing experiences that felt familiar made staying silent feel wrong. I was in a relationship with Evelyn years before Ben. During that relationship, I experienced things that were consistent with parts of what Ben described. Including physical violence."

"When our relationship ended, a version of events was shared publicly that did not fully reflect my experience,” Liu said, making it clear that he was not trying to represent others or go too far into the past.

“At the time, I chose not to respond. I made that decision for several reasons: I wanted to protect her, I didn't want to turn a private situation into something public, and I was young and didn't fully know how to handle the situation,” he said.

“I'm not here to revisit the past in detail or to speak for anyone else. I'm only sharing this to clarify that my experience and truth did not fully align with the narrative that had been presented."

In the end, he offered Ben Pasternak support and requested some alone time to think things through: "I stayed quiet for a long time for my own reasons. Speaking now is simply about being honest about what I experienced.”

He continued, “Some of what was shared in the video was new information to me, and I'd like to process privately. I'm also sorry for what Ben went through. I hope he has the support he needs."

Ben Pasternak responds to Evelyn Ha accusing him of str*ngling her which led to his arrest



“Evelyn was abusive to me for pretty much the entirety of our relationship. I’ve spoken to multiple of her former partners and they all had the same experience" pic.twitter.com/yalSJw262v — yoxic (@yoxics) April 27, 2026

In a video statement posted on Monday, April 27, 2026, Ben Pasternak publicly denied the assault allegations made by Evelyn Ha. Ben Pasternak was charged with assault and strangulation after an alleged incident at the Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan in March 2026, according to reports that Ha filed a police report accusing him of assault.

Evelyn Ha reported difficulty in breathing, bruises on her arms and hips from slamming doors, and bruises on her neck. In a video statement, Pasternak said, “I have never str-ngled anyone in my entire life. I’m not physically aggressive, most people would describe me as super gentle.”

He continued, “The truth is Evelyn was abusive to me for pretty much the whole relationship. I’ve spoken to multiple of her former partners and they all had basically the exact same experience as me”

Although Fred Liu’s claim aligns with Ben Pasternak's, it has not been confirmed. Even Pasternak's were unconfirmed at the time. The entrepreneur pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in New York Criminal Court on June 11.