A movie-themed X account has sparked a lot of commotion online after it said Simu Liu was the "first Asian lead" in Marvel's cinematic universe.

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It all started on March 19, when the account quoted a famous 2014 tweet from the "Barbie" actor.

It said, "In 2014, Simu Liu tweeted at Marvel: "Hey Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about a South Asian American superhero?" Seven years later, he starred in Shang-Chi (2021) as the MCU's first Asian lead."

In 2014, Simu Liu tweeted at Marvel: "Hey Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about a South Asian American superhero?" Seven years later, he starred in Shang-Chi (2021) as the MCU's first Asian lead.pic.twitter.com/sp2UlLa0ct — Best Movie Moments ? (@BestMovieMom) March 19, 2026

Though Liu did play the lead in Marvel's 2021 flick "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," fans were quick to note that he wasn't the first Asian person to be casted as a lead superhero in Marvel.

"I mean, are we kidding?" one person commented while sharing a gif of Chloe Bennet in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Another said, "PUT SOME RESPECT ON CHLOE BENNET’S NAME FR. agents of shield my beloved. you were my weekly joy. you were what my family would sit down and watch together. i miss you dearly."

PUT SOME RESPECT ON CHLOE BENNET’S NAME FR. agents of shield my beloved. you were my weekly joy. you were what my family would sit down and watch together. i miss you dearly https://t.co/z3mjS9R47F — head binsunger (@ghostingscb) March 20, 2026

Many took a minute to explain how Bennet was Marvel's first Asian superhero. In 2013, she took on the role of Daisy "Skye" Johnson in the TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

"Excuse me, Simu Liu is NOT the first Asian superhero lead in Marvel- Chloe Bennet debuted as Daisy Johnson in 2013!" an X user said. "She is the first Asian superhero in the history of Marvel, also the first female superhero with powers, & the first Inhuman in Marvel! Put some respect on her name!!"

"RIGHT??? ITS SO ANNOYING," another X user agreed.

Someone else said, "Agents of SHIELD really walked so the MCU could run ahhh."

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bennet recalled what it was like playing an Asian superhero in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"I didn't get cast as an Asian character, but once they knew I was Asian, they played into that," she said. "And all it did was bring a depth and a richness to the character into the storyline."

"That's the kind of beauty that comes with diversity in Hollywood," Bennet added. "And then so many people who haven't seen someone like an Asian American in that position can then look on TV and go, 'Oh, my gosh. Wow. There's someone who looks like me, who is doing badass things. Maybe I could do that too.' And so, the power of diversity is important, but it's also important to make it normal."

Liu, who played Shaun in Shang-Chi, said that role was also a big moment for him and the Asian community.

“For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE. This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this," he said in a Facebook post captured by Yahoo.

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