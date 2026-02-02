Skip to Content
The internet mourns Finnegan Fox, who appeared in “Overwatch 2” and countless YouTube videos

"Rest in Peace, Finnegan. You brought joy to the world."

12:00 PM CST on February 2, 2026

finnegan fox
Saveafox/YouTube

Finnegan the Fox, who is perhaps best known for his role in Overwatch 2, has died. Fans are finding out in the comments section of YouTube.

Ethan Frankamp, the widow of Mikayla Raines, shared the news in a 41-minute tribute video entitled 'Farewell Finnegan Fox' posted on the Save A Fox charity's YouTube page.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Finnegan Fox." Frankamp said in the comment section.

"First, I want to apologize for taking so long to make the announcement. Finnegan passed about 2 months ago. Dealing with the loss of my wife, and my favorite animal while editing this video has been impossibly hard. We love you, Finnegan."

As well as frequently starring in Save A Fox's YouTube videos, Finnegan provided the sounds of Kiriko’s kitsune spirit in Overwatch 2.

Commenters paid tribute

In the comments, users paid their respects to Finnegan.

"He lived a beautiful life and was deeply loved, more than he could ever know," one wrote. "Rest in Peace, Finnegan. You brought joy to the world."

Saveafox/YouTube

"His quality of life and the length of his life was immense for a fox!" another added. "He was ready to go. You did amazing Ethan."

While a third declared: "Let's raise a glass tonight, to Finnegan and Mikayla. Two beautiful souls who have brought us together time and again as animal lovers. May their memory live on forever."

Meanwhile, a fourth said: "We all knew this day would come, there were signs. I was mentally prepared for this, but when this moment actually came, I still got shocked with disbelief. Finnegan was one of the Internet's most famous and impactful foxes. He changed the public's perception about foxes, and brought joy to millions of people during the dreadful pandemic years. Rest in peace, Mikayla's angel. Now you get to see her again and be with her for all eternity."

Saveafox/YouTube

This comes months after Mikayla's death by suicide in June 2025.

In an emotional tribute at the time, Ethan described his wife as a "superhero," and added: "From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping [animals], whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm," Ethan said. "She was never in it for fame, money, or personal gain. She was truly one of the most selfless people I have ever known."

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

