Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“It’s felt FREEING”: Female solo traveler speaks on the benefits of “ugly privilege”

"I'm invisible, and it's bliss."

12:00 PM CDT on March 20, 2026

ugly priviledge female solo travelers
u/Free_Wonder_3743 via Reddit

A solo traveler reported on Reddit that spending zero time on her appearance during a trip resulted in a "freeing" experience. She called this phenomenon "ugly privilege," noting that men didn't harass or stare at her nearly as much as when she's dressed up and wearing makeup.

Featured Video

Older women chimed in to agree that, paradoxically, being perceived as ugly comes with some liberating benefits.

Is "ugly privilege" a real thing?

A post started going viral on r/solofemaletravellers on Tuesday after Redditor r/Free_Wonder_3743 asked her fellow traveling women, "Can we talk about Ugly Privilege?"

Advertisement

"I’ve been solo travelling for the last 3 months and while I’m travelling I’m in comfy clothes, have my hair tied back in a messy bun (usually hasn’t been washed in daaaaays) and I don’t wear make up," she wrote. "I very much go unnoticed. And omg is it amazing when you’re a solo female traveller!"

"I don’t get hassled as much/don’t get stared at ... and generally get left alone, which is a privilege in itself. Now that’s not to say I think of myself as ugly, but I haven’t been attracting the male gaze while I’m in my traveller aesthetic and it’s felt FREEING."

The Redditor contrasted this phenomenon with "pretty privilege"—a term that plagued social media with discourse years ago. While there are undeniable privileges that come with being perceived as attractive in a culture obsessed with aesthetics, the intersection of systemic sexism complicates things.

Advertisement

Many studies have found that physical attractiveness grants hot people various benefits, including a better chance of being hired for a job. You might notice how many TikTok stars making the most cash are hotties.

However, it's also true that men are more likely to harass attractive women, while the rest can feel invisible at the club.

The OP later clarified that no one is to blame for harassment but the harassers.

"I'm invisible and it's bliss."

Advertisement

While feeling invisible is typically not a fun experience, the prevalence of harassment from men has turned it into a relief for some women. Multiple comments from older women spoke on a similar feeling of liberation after they grew out of the range of societal beauty standards.

Reddit comment reading "Being old is the cure. I love it! I guess I was fairly conventionally pretty when I was young, and I was also very into fitness, so I was slim. The constant sexual harassment was unbearable, regardless of what I wore. Now I'm 55 and I use a wheelchair. I'm invisible and it's bliss. I also happen to married to a really handsome younger man who thinks I'm gorgeous. I married him when I was 45."
r/zadvinova via Reddit

"Being old is the cure. I love it!" said r/zadvinova. "I guess I was fairly conventionally pretty when I was young, and I was also very into fitness, so I was slim. The constant sexual harassment was unbearable, regardless of what I wore. Now I'm 55, and I use a wheelchair. I'm invisible, and it's bliss."

"I love being fat and pushing fifty, men act like I don't exist and it is theeeee life," wrote r/Safe_Place8432.

Advertisement
Reddit comment reading "Try being post menopause - its like an invisibility cloak - amazing!"
r/Present-Carob-7366 via Reddit

"Try being post menopause—it's like an invisibility cloak—amazing!" r/Present-Carob-7366 reported.

At the same time, some warned against calling a lack of male harassment a "privilege."

"It is not a privilege to not be harassed when out in public," r/4travelers noted. "Harassment is an attack, and people who do it should be held accountable."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst’s “Minecraft 2” casting came full circle, turning her wish into reality

"This might be the funniest casting I've ever seen."

March 20, 2026
Entertainment

“Let the dead rest”: Val Kilmer to be “resurrected” by AI in new film that is already sparking outrage

"Can we please stop using AI and CGI to bring people back who have passed."

March 20, 2026
Tech

“There is only one path forward”: A “dislike” button is coming to X

X's Head of Product, Nikita Bier, shared a video that showed users how the button will work.

March 20, 2026
Viral Politics

“There is just no excuse”: Donald Trump’s Pearl Harbor “joke” drew silent disbelief

"The translators were audibly lost for words and paused for a few seconds in disbelief."

March 20, 2026
Trending

“It’s probably time”: Valkyrae is not retiring from streaming, despite a clip viewed by millions stating she is

"Clip account try not to take something out of context and spread a false narrative challenge."

March 20, 2026
Culture

“Might propose to myself tbh”: Pokémon engagement rings let fans propose with a Poké Ball twist

"I would immediately marry anyone who proposed to me with a ring like this."

March 20, 2026
Advertisement