Entertainment

Fans theorized all season over what the “Fallout” map’s secret countdown would lead to. Now, they’re disappointed with the reveal

It was fun while it lasted.

11:00 AM CST on February 5, 2026

justin theroux and walton goggins in fallout finale
Amazon Prime Video/@its_lethal_v/X

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout came to an end on February 4th, and the countdown on the show's website has people talking.

Fallout's map easter egg revealed

The folks behind Fallout promised the countdown would coincide with the season finale and lead to an exciting reveal.

🚨 WARNING: Fallout season 2 spoilers below... 🚨

Many fans suspected the countdown would be a new game announcement or a remaster of Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas.

Amazon Prime Video

Turns out, it was just an easter egg on the site's map that was was made public after the second season finale.

That portion of the map now includes Robert House's (Justin Theroux) penthouse at the top of his New Vegas casino, Lucky 38. Gamers know that it's an important location in the series as well as the game, Fallout: New Vegas.

However, the Fallout map isn't all bad.

When you click on the item, the site shows behind-the-scenes content from the show, now including House's newly-revealed penthouse. For die-hard fans or lovers of 3D maps, there's plenty to be explored.

fallout map description of "the penthouse"
fallout-s2.amazonstudios.com
Fans react to Fallout countdown reveal

While many fans think the map addition is neat, others are bummed that the reveal wasn't bigger. That being said, there's a lot to look forward to in the Fallout universe.

The show's third season has already been confirmed, and Nintendo Switch 2 is getting the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition later this year. Fallout 76 is also expected to have a Valentine's release. You can check out some reactions from fans below:

Fun while it lasted.

Hurting.

Bethesda vs. Amazon

Nice work.

Classic mistake.

Some are getting a kick out of it.

Others saw it coming.

At least there's Season 3 to look forward to.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

