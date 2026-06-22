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‘Exactly Why I Wait for Streaming’: A TikToker’s $60 AMC Theater Experience Is Making People Question Whether Movies Are Worth It Anymore

By Reni

11:07 AM CDT on June 22, 2026

The internet wonders if its worth spending $60 on tickets and a drink for a movie at a theatre.

The internet wonders if its worth spending $60 on tickets and a drink for a movie at a theatre.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) TikTok | @kelseycorky

A TikTok documenting the condition of an AMC theater has prompted debate about whether a $60 movie outing is worth it. The video, which had drawn nearly 200,000 views, documented the theater's condition and sparked conversations about rising ticket prices.

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@kelseycorky documented her experience at an AMC theatre for which she paid $60, with her friend. The woman shared the overall conditions of the movie hall. Her video showed the state of the theater before the movie began. 

The red seats appeared to be stained and faded and some cup holders still had unfinished drinks in them. The video also featured popcorn and other food on the floor which wasn’t cleaned yet. 

@kelseycorky

@AMC Theatres $60 for tickets and drinks, and still need to sit on a trash bag ??

♬ original sound - Kelseycorky

The TikToker did not specify which film she saw, but commenters focused primarily on the theater's condition. The comment section of her TikTok was filled with criticism about the documented experience and why some preferred streaming a movie. 

A user particularly mentioned the quality of the seats featured in the video, saying, “Wait, theatres are still using cloth seats?” They added, “All the ones I’ve been to around here are leather. This is crazy.” 

Others urged the TikToker to get a refund, considering the overall experience. One user cited such scenarios as a reason to not go to the movies. They said, “Exactly why I wait for it to come out in streaming platforms so I can watch it in my clean comfy home.” 

Is it Worth Spending $60 on Tickets for a Movie? X Responds

The conversation spread to X when the verified account @WallStreetApes reshared the video. The verified account reshared the TikTok on thier account. In the reshared video, a narrator checked current AMC ticket prices for themselves. 

After watching the video, the narrator checked how much watching the newly released Toy Story 5 would cost for an IMAX experience at AMC theatres. The individual selected a premium seat offering and was shocked on learning the prices. 

For an adult, they had to pay $29.48, for a child, $26.48, and if you’re a senior citizen, it would be $27.98. For a family with two adults and one child, the total would come to $85.44 — though the narrator rounded the figure down to $75.

Many users on X agreed with the TikTok commenters, saying they preferred to wait for streaming. Others shared their insights behind a price hike. A user said, “They jacked up the price to force people into subscriptions, theme parks did the same thing.” 

Other users recalled an era when movies cost far less to watch in theaters and were made on smaller budgets. A user said, “Go back to small budget films and charge less…”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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