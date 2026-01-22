Drama has exploded around the removal of an r/LivestreamFail moderator after he promoted a vanishing reality show many fear was a scam. The ex-mod went on to make a 20-minute video insisting that volunteers like him should be "treated like celebrities" for their contributions to Reddit.

Now there's a back-and-forth between him and a YouTuber, and he compared himself to a dictator, and the parody videos are in full swing.

Stale2000 goes off the rails

Earlier this month, one of the top mods on the controversial subreddit r/LivestreamFail lost his post after an investigation by Reddit’s Code of Conduct team. This followed complaints that the former mod, u/Stale2000, promoted the reality show Million-Dollar Fan on the sub.

The show advertised a $20 million prize pool—higher than any reality program prize in history. That massive number attracted suspicion, and after concerned voices started spreading online, the show's website suddenly went dark, along with their Discord channel and X account.

Redditors often take issue with scams and did not appreciate u/Stale2000 promoting something that seemed so suspect. He did not respond well to the removal, instead going on YouTube to rant about how poorly Reddit treats its mods for over 20 minutes.

"Reddit moderators have control over millions of impressions per day, and nobody seems to notice or care," he said.

"Reddit moderators should be treated like celebrities or influencers. Not because they deserve respect, but because they actually have real power and influence–if not for the world, then at least for your $50bn company."

The next day, YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL posted a response video pointing out that Reddit moderators have no qualification requirements. Stale2000 hit back by declaring that maybe this is the source of the platform's issues.

"Take every insult that you have against me, about how I’m incompetent, biased, egotistical, power hungry, all that, and ask yourself, how does that make you feel about Reddit?" he said.

Stale2000 responds to Moist, implies other mods do similar/worse



“Ppl who are looking at me in horror or laughter or pity should ask themselves what that says abt the $50B platform Reddit..knowing I was able 2 control 1 of the top subs w dictatorial power”pic.twitter.com/4O3bLLkguP — yeet (@Awk20000) January 20, 2026

"Knowing that I was able to control one of the top subreddits on the platform for over a year with borderline dictatorial powers, doing who knows what that you’ll never find out about and then realize, I’m the bull in the china shop."

"I hope he never stops posting"

Perhaps there is a problem with Reddit's moderation policies if it can lead someone to spiral into basically calling himself a dictator who deserves celebrity treatment. The sheer ego present in the latest viral meltdown inspired parody videos and remixes of his original 20-minute screed.

There’s a parody cartoon making fun of the Lolcow Reddit moderator. ??

pic.twitter.com/JVujid12Jv — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 20, 2026

I summarized the whole reddit mod video into a minute and 13 seconds pic.twitter.com/Z0m1YZUtUQ — Tamagokun (@Kusogaki_Eggu) January 18, 2026

Others encouraged the ex-mod to keep going due to the sheer entertainment inherent in the drama.

"I can't believe the most important video of 2026 has been on the timeline for 3 days and I'm just seeing it now," wrote @boss_on_here on X. "Bumping in case you missed it too."

"I am obsessed with this man I hope he never stops posting," said popular journalist Taylor Lorenz.

"This put a smile on my face like you could not believe," said @pisspope of the original Stale2000 video.

"This is like class consciousness for FMV villains," joked @theserfstv.

"In another timeline, this guy would be reviewing movies ala Redlettermedia and talking about how the Star Wars prequels are gay," added @schwloperbk.

