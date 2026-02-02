“It’s a literal witch hunt”: Are Etsy witches being removed from the platform? Some say an old ban is being enforced without warning

Etsy witches are reportedly being kicked out of the online marketplace, eleven years after Etsy banned their services.

Of all the craziness that came out of 2025, one of the biggest events was the rise of Etsy witches. For the uninitiated, "Etsy witches" are exactly what they sound like: witches who promise their 'services' on platforms like Etsy.

More specifically, these sellers offer things like protection spells, love spells, manifesting services (such as manifesting good weather for a wedding), soulmate drawings, and even curses, which is something that caused ripples when Charlie Kirk died days after said witches cursed him.

These types of services have technically been banned by Etsy back in 2015, but despite this, the community seems to be expanding rather than dwindling.

However, this might have come to a sudden end.

Where have the Etsy witches gone?

In a video that has amassed 1.2 million views, Carol Jay (@caroljayy) noted how she recently discovered that her personal Etsy witch's page had seemingly been removed from the website.

This, Jay explained, made her "very alarmed."

"I couldn't message her or anything like that. I assumed maybe she was going to be taking a break for the end of the year," she said. "Then, at the very end of December, I checked her page again and, for whatever reason, I was all of a sudden able to see her shop. She didn't have any listings up, but I was able to message her."

She then shared a screenshot of the conversation, in which the witch seemed to explain that Etsy was "standing by its policy" and "removing all spell casters."

She continued: "The good news is that they are still offering their spell casting services just on their direct website. But it's very unfortunate that Etsy is getting rid of the Etsy witches, like Website Witch just doesn't hit the same. I will still be calling my Etsy witch my Etsy witch. I don't care. Justice for the Etsy witch. Etsy, you need to bring the Etsy witches back. Let's start a petition or something."

Jay didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok and email.

What did commenters think?

In the comments, some users were heartbroken, "Oh my god, bro, it's a literal witch hunt," one said. "My Etsy witch was also banned," another added.

"Omgggg this happened when I searched my Etsy witch," wrote a third. "She had so many reviews, and she was GONE."

One commenter described Etsy witches as "the backbone of Etsy," while another predicted: "Etsy will suffer from these consequences."

Another summarized the situation as such: "Etsy witches were the only reason I hadn't deleted that app, bye bye app…."

"Etsy witches are the only reason Etsy is still a THING," complained another commenter.

Others pointed out that it's not the first time the action has been taken. One wrote, "Mine was closed for no reason in 2024 😭."

"They did the same thing to us in 2015 google it," wrote another.

"I used to be an Etsy witch (I've moved elsewhere) and left because Etsy is HORRIBLE," wrote a commenter. "The fees alone make it impossible," they added.

Another viewer made a different prediction, writing: "Ooh, I don’t think you want a ton of witches mad at you."

Etsy didn't immediately respond to The Daily Dot's request for comment via email.

