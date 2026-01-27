Skip to Content
Entertainment

“He’s lost his mind”: Harry Styles concert tickets are already reselling for $10K and fans are soooo mad

"Mamdani should ban Harry from New York until those MSG prices are lowered."

1:00 PM CST on January 27, 2026

Left: Singer Harry Styles performing in 2022, holding a guitar and singing into a mic. Right: Shocked brown labrador Retriever meme. Tweet text from Oasis member Liam Gallagher reads, "HOW MUCH."
Debby Wong/Shutterstock/@LiamGallagher/X.com

Harry Styles fans expected chaos when tickets for his Together, Together tour went on sale, but they were not prepared for prices climbing past $1,000.

As presales opened across the U.S. and Europe, screenshots of shockingly expensive seats flooded social media. The sticker shock quickly turned into memes, jokes, and backlash, as fans pointed out how the cost of live music has officially spiraled out of reach.

How much are Harry Styles tickets, really?

As the ticket presale began on Monday for the Harry Styles concert in the U.S. and Europe, so did another Ticketmaster fiasco. Fans with presale links ended up in queues with more people than tickets, and those who finally got through found only very pricey seats left.

They weren't even good seats, either. Screenshots show lower bowl spots going for around $800. Others couldn't find anything for less than $1,000. There are reports of some $50 tickets, but if those existed, they went fast.

Every highly anticipated concert brings renewed rage toward Ticketmaster and the ever-skyrocketing price of a basic spot at the show. New York State Senator James Skoufis pointed out that tickets are already being resold for up to $10,000 on StubHub.

This time, a lot of the anger is targeting Styles himself, with fans accusing him of being an active participant in these overpriced tickets.

On X, @ranchm3taphor said that they want Styles to "stand in the pit and not let anyone walk in unless they hand you $1200 in cash."

User @selyoncerry declared that "mamdani should ban harry from new york until those msg prices are lowered."

Singer Liam Gallagher simply tweeted "HOW MUCH" and everyone knew what he meant.

Tweet reading "CALL HIM UP AND CUSS HIS ASS OUT LIAM !!!!!"
@harrysdigicam/X

"CALL HIM UP AND CUSS HIS ASS OUT LIAM," @harrysdigicam requested.

On a more serious note, @exilesmeg warned that "we are literally seeing the end of live music in front of us."

The backlash seemed to get a quick response from Styles. The day after the presale started, news broke that the pop star is donating £1 for each Wembley Stadium ticket sold to LIVE Trust, which "supports the grassroots music ecosystem across the UK."

That didn't impress too many people, however.

"£1 from a 1500 ticket…" wrote @bobussyy with a dismissive gif.

Jokes all the time

As the first days of the week wore on, folks started posting their best jokes about the Together, Together ticket prices in droves. User @faveromance altered some Harry Styles graffiti to call him a thief.

Photo of graffiti edited to reading "Money is real Harry Styles is a thief."
@faveromance/X

Others called for everyone to start attending much cheaper shows, no matter how bad, until something changes.

"Harry’s album should’ve been called capitalism all the time, music occasionally," joked @kitkat4475.

Meanwhile, @goldstardisco wrote that Styles "made tomatoes the fruit for this album so we could bring them to the shows and throw them at him."

Tweet reading "sorry kids you’re not going to college because mommy had to see harry styles 30 times at madison square garden"
@idthrowroses/X
Fan @idthrowroses apologized to her hypothetical children, saying "sorry kids you’re not going to college because mommy had to see harry styles 30 times at madison square garden."

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

