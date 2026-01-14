Skip to Content
Viral Politics

“Go f**k yourself!”: Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams snaps at woman after flight—then doubles down online

“Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face.”

1:00 PM CST on January 14, 2026

3 panel: Left and right: Former New York City mayor Eric Adams in a verbal confrontation with a female plane passenger on a jet way of a flight from NYC to Dallas. In the left image she is pointing at him while wearing a mask and a black backpack. In the right image he is close to her face speaking to her. Middle: Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaking in a suit and tie. Tweet overlay from former NYC Mayor Eric Adams reads "Exactly."
u/wehaventlocatedusyet via Reddit/Shutterstock

Former New York City mayor Eric Adams was caught on camera snapping at a heckler while exiting a flight in Dallas on Tuesday.

The short, mid-argument video shows Adams trading insults with a masked passenger on the jet bridge, culminating in him telling the woman to “go f*ck yourself” before doubling down online.

Adams tells a heckler: "go f**k yourself"

The video, first shared on Reddit, showed the passenger taunting Adams as they walked off the plane. She said, "Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face."

Adams responded immediately. "Go f*ck yourself, I’m not the mayor anymore," he said. The woman shot back, "F*ck you."

Then Adams leaned toward her and added, "You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me." Shortly afterward, the woman pushed past him and walked away.

What led to the confrontation remained unclear, as the footage was recorded mid-argument. The Redditor who posted it didn't provide context beyond saying that she recognized and "booed" Adams.

Still, the clip circulated widely, as viewers debated whether Adams had been provoked or crossed a line.

Meanwhile, Adams’ spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, defended him in a statement to the New York Post. Shapiro said Adams was "a private citizen and was harassed." He added, "The clip is selectively edited, lacks critical context, and misrepresents what actually occurred."

Social media reacted to the video and Adams’ response

On X and Reddit, people shared blunt reactions to the encounter and Adams’ behavior. Some focused on the tone he used toward a woman.

"He’s always a tough guy with women," @JohnDMacari wrote.

Others urged caution. "1) We don’t know how the conversation went to begin with," @sluggahjells posted. "2) Eric Adams is now just like anybody else, and will respond the way he wants."

Several folks mocked Adams’ comment about Brooklyn. "'You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me' is a wild thing for a New Jersey resident to say," @RGA joked.

Tweet that reads, "You are a joke and deserved to get booed. Pretended to be fighting antisemitism but instead made more ppl hate Jews while lining his pockets and rugging the liquidity"
@degens/X
Reddit reactions to the video were harsher. "He’s a criminal who is free because rich or powerful people do not face consequences," u/bobdownie wrote. u/GoldSpirit6409 added, "Normalize this behavior towards politicians who are shameless grifters."

Later, Adams quote-retweeted the New York Post story about the jet bridge incident and wrote simply, "Exactly."

The timing also mattered. The trolling followed Adams’ announcement of a cryptocurrency project he claimed would fight antisemitism. The coin briefly spiked, then crashed hard, leading to significant losses for those who invested in it.

Tweet that reads, "BREAKING: Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams launches a memecoin that hits $580 million in market cap before crashing -80% in a matter of minutes.Nearly $500 million in market cap has been lost since the post-launch peak."
@KobeissiLetter/X

That post drew another wave of criticism. "How’s that $3.5M you just stole?" @WUTangKids asked. "Your memecoin scam victims would like you to 'go f*ck yourself,'" @GenXGirl1994 added.

Others were even more direct. "Bro you just stole 3.5M," @Degen_CPA said. "They should have jumped your a**."

This isn't even the first story of a politician, retired or otherwise, getting into a cursing match with someone this week. President Donald Trump flipped off a Ford worker and told him, "F*ck you" after being called a "Pedophile protector" on Tuesday.

Anna Good
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

