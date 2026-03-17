A hospitalized woman's TikTok went viral after she complained of leg pain, but doctors were shocked at the medical danger she was actually in.

Featured Video

On Feb. 20, 2026, user Pax (@oujibug) shared a TikTok video from a hospital bed and explained that she had exceedingly severe leg pain, but was nervous about visiting the ER because of the possible cost.

Upon arrival, it was anything but routine: doctors were extremely concerned about her condition, performing many tests and asking, "How are you still alive?"

The creator recalled her confusion as even more tests were ordered, including a CT scan.

Advertisement

Eventually, with her blood sugar at a shocking 700 and an A1C (a test that measures sugar in the bloodstream) at 14, she was asked by a nurse whether she had diabetes, but she said no.

"I'm surprised you're not unresponsive," a doctor said, adding, "I'm surprised you walked in here yourself."

Eventually, Pax was taken to a nearby hospital for diagnosis and care. "They stuck my ass on an ambulance and sent me to the hospital," she said. Because apparently, that was deadly."

After more tests at the hospital, the doctors determined Pax had type 1 diabetes.

Advertisement

"They were poking and jabbing and stabbing, they've taken so much blood from me," the creator recounted. "They've given me so much insulin, it's very concerning."

The video concluded with Pax saying that she'd be allowed to go home when her blood sugar lowers to an appropriate amount. The creator seemed optimistic, yet still in shock at the whole ordeal.

"You in DANGER, girl"

The video garnered over 785,000 views and thousands of comments, mostly from users who shared their shock and concern for Pax's medical diagnosis.

Advertisement

"A1C 14!!! Sis you became the most popular person in the place," read one comment.

"You: my legs hurt the nurse: You in DANGER girl," joked another.

"Can we give kudos to the team that did a quick, accurate diagnosis for you and SAVED you?! They took you SERIOUSLY," read another.

On Feb. 21, 2026, Pax posted an update on her condition. Like the

9.5 million people worldwide living with living with type 1 diabetes, the creator's symptoms were varied, including weight loss, severe thirst, and hypothyroidism.

Advertisement

Pax wanted people to know that she's healthy and feeling good, now that her type 1 diabetes is being appropriately managed.

"I'm home now, and I am stable," she said, giving a thumbs up.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @oujibug via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.