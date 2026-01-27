Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Dancing With the Stars” champ complains that Delta staff kept shushing her kid on a 13-hour flight

Is she being honest about how loud he was, though?

4:00 PM CST on January 27, 2026

witney carson child shushed on delta flight
@witneycarson/Instagram/ABC via Dancing With The Stars/YouTube

Witney Carson of Dancing With the Stars claimed her kids weren't loud enough for shushing on a 13-hour flight, but some have doubts. The season 34 winner complained in an Instagram Story that the flight attendants told her two-year-old son Jet to keep it down repeatedly. The dancer asked fans to weigh in.

Featured Video

Opinions proved strongly divided based on the platform on which people commented.

How long can a two-year-old be quiet?

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Carson questioned whether Delta Air Lines flight attendants were right to keep shushing Jet over the course of the long trip. She was going back home from Australia in first class with her husband and two kids.

Advertisement
@witneycarson/TikTok

"Question for you guys, and be honest—is it appropriate to ask for a child to be quiet for the entire 13-hour flight?" she asked. "Jet was playing and giggling with me and we were asked to be quiet because a man up in front said he was trying to rest."

Carson said she asked the attendant if there were certain quiet hours on such a long flight. The Dancing With the Stars pro didn't say if she got an answer, but expressed that she felt it was unreasonable to expect a toddler not to giggle for that long.

@witneycarson/TikTok
Advertisement

"I don't expect my children to sit quietly for 13 hours," she wrote.

There probably isn't a two-year-old on Earth who could stay silent for that stretch without sedation. However, experienced flyers questioned Carson's version of the story.

"That's what headphones are for!"

According to Us Weekly, Carson's followers took her side. When the publication posted the story to its own Instagram account, commenters again affirmed her feelings on the matter, saying that adult flyers should prepare for the possibility of young children on board.

Advertisement

"Wow, I can't believe the flight attendant got involved!!" said @lisachin0427. "Horrible! That's what headphones are for!"

Instagram comments including one reading "No kids should not be quiet or still for 13 hours. That’s why us ADULT passengers should always have headphones & ear plugs, just no seat kicking please"
@staceyvermeulen_/Instagram

"No kids should not be quiet or still for 13 hours," wrote @staceyvermeulen_. "That’s why we ADULT passengers should always have headphones & earplugs."

The support was overwhelming enough that Carson acknowledged it in a follow-up Story.

Advertisement

"Seems I’ve reached the right side of Instagram," she declared with a thumbs up. "I feel very validated. Thanks for letting me vent."

However, those on Reddit's r/flightattendants wondered if Carson was telling the whole truth. In fact, they'd put money on her stretching it.

"'Playing and giggling with me' could encompass a LOT," u/BowensCourt pointed out. "I'd bet money this lady's kids were being extremely loud if they were actually asked to be quiet."

Reddit comment reading "I am willing to bet that her description of 'playing quietly and giggling' was actually screaming and screeching at the top of his lungs because he was told he has to stay seated and can’t treat the airplane like his personal playroom."
u/Food-Wine via Reddit
Advertisement

"I am willing to bet that her description of 'playing quietly and giggling' was actually screaming and screeching at the top of his lungs because he was told he has to stay seated and can’t treat the airplane like his personal playroom," said u/Food-Wine.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“Free tickets + $50”: Craigslist ad offers cash to anyone willing to sit through the “Melania” documentary

"Must remain in seats for entirety of film."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“What a surprise”: Nicki Minaj’s fans grapple with Trump appearance and gifted Trump Gold Card

"Per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President."

January 29, 2026
Viral Politics

“Not an SNL skit”: Treasury Secretary says skip birthday gifts and put kids’ money into “Trump Accounts”

What could possibly go wrong?

January 29, 2026
Entertainment

“Stop teasing”: Fans think James Gunn is teasing Martian Manhunter’s addition to the DCU in his latest update

The fan casting has already begun.

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Misses the whole point”: Players are pushing back on the trend of AI-altered “Animal Crossing” edits

"Mine may not be as pretty, but at least they're not AI!"

January 29, 2026
Culture

“Real will always win”: Humans are recreating the “AI baby dance” without using AI to prove a point

Shots fired at AI.

January 29, 2026
Advertisement