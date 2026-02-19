Draco Malfoy is the surprising new mascot for China’s Lunar New Year—and Tom Felton can’t get enough

In China, this year's Lunar New Year has an unlikely mascot: Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy, and Tom Felton (the actor who plays Malfoy) could not be more thrilled.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, millions celebrated Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year, while in China) with sparklers, fireworks, and fairs. But this year, the holiday's decorations included an interesting cross-cultural twist.

All over China, Lunar New Year decorations sported the face of Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy on them.

While the connection might seem arbitrary and confusing to some, it's the lucky correlation between the Slytherin wizard's name and its Chinese translation that makes the holiday collaboration significant.

"Harry Potter" character Draco Malfoy has become an unlikely mascot for Lunar New Year in China this year.



His popularity is because the transliteration of his surname contains the Chinese characters for "horse" and "good fortune", making him an auspicious omen for the year. pic.twitter.com/iGcD407ein — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2026

Following the Chinese Zodiac, the celebration ushers in the year of the horse. The Chinese translation of "Malfoy" is "ma er fu," with "ma" meaning horse, and "fu" meaning good fortune. This makes Draco Malfoy's serendipitous name an unlikely symbol of good luck, good fortune, and a happy new year.

@cnn Draco Malfoy, the icy blond antagonist from the Harry Potter series, has taken on an unlikely new role in China: a symbol of good fortune in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Horse. CNN’s Mike Valerio reports on how a once-reviled wizard became a holiday icon. #CNN #News #DracoMalfoy #HarryPotter #China ♬ original sound - CNN

"Our Icon"

Thousands were amused by Malfoy's inclusion in the holiday, especially Harry Potter fans. Many thought it ironic that one of the villains of the franchise would have such a large and positive resurgence.

"Who would’ve thought Draco Malfoy, of all characters, would become a symbol of good fortune?" Read one TikTok comment. "This is such a fascinating cultural twist!"

"Lol, Draco bringing that Slytherin luck now 😂🐍," read another.

Another simply read, "our icon."

The actor behind Draco responds

On Feb. 17, 2026, Tom Felton responded to the Chinese adoption of his Harry Potter character. "I have heard that the Malfoys have entered the fortune of the Chinese New Year, he said. "So, thank you. And I wish you nothing but the best."

Tom Felton just posted a video wishing Chinese fans a Happy Chinese New Year after Draco Malfoy went viral as a lucky symbol in China ? pic.twitter.com/XlpvMzcHtV — Chengdu China (@Chengdu_China) February 17, 2026

Felton has leaned into likeness being used in relation to the holiday, posting several playful videos on his Instagram. On the holiday itself, he proudly hung his own Chinese New Year decorations (complete with his Draco Malfoy likeness).

Year of the Horse

The Lunar New Year follows a 12-year cycle, with each year representing a different animal. Each animal has its own characteristics and connotations, which determine what to expect in the year ahead. This Lunar New Year ushered in the Year of the Horse (action, volatile energy, courage, and dedication), succeeding the Year of the Snake (wisdom, charm, transformation).

During the holiday, neighborhoods all over China celebrate—displaying symbolic decorations, often in red and gold (colors of prosperity and good fortune). The fact that Draco Malfoy's face made the cut? I'd say that's pretty lucky, indeed.

Harry Potter fans just got their own Chinese New Year couplets!

In China, Draco Malfoy’s name sounds like mǎ (horse) and fú (fortune), making him a Chinese New Year icon and the face of fortune for the Year of the Horse!

Celebrate the Year of the Horse with wishes from Nanjing! pic.twitter.com/ijVBS7cv5c — Discover Nanjing (@DiscoverNanjing) February 6, 2026

