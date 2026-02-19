Skip to Content
Draco Malfoy is the surprising new mascot for China’s Lunar New Year—and Tom Felton can’t get enough

Ironic that one of the villains of the franchise would have such a large and positive resurgence.

10:00 AM CST on February 19, 2026

Draco Malfoy on Lunar New Year posters and billboards in China
@cnn/TikTok

In China, this year's Lunar New Year has an unlikely mascot: Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy, and Tom Felton (the actor who plays Malfoy) could not be more thrilled.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, millions celebrated Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year, while in China) with sparklers, fireworks, and fairs. But this year, the holiday's decorations included an interesting cross-cultural twist.

All over China, Lunar New Year decorations sported the face of Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy on them.

Draco Malfoy Banner
@CNN/TikTok
While the connection might seem arbitrary and confusing to some, it's the lucky correlation between the Slytherin wizard's name and its Chinese translation that makes the holiday collaboration significant.

Following the Chinese Zodiac, the celebration ushers in the year of the horse. The Chinese translation of "Malfoy" is "ma er fu," with "ma" meaning horse, and "fu" meaning good fortune. This makes Draco Malfoy's serendipitous name an unlikely symbol of good luck, good fortune, and a happy new year.

@cnn

Draco Malfoy, the icy blond antagonist from the Harry Potter series, has taken on an unlikely new role in China: a symbol of good fortune in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Horse. CNN’s Mike Valerio reports on how a once-reviled wizard became a holiday icon. #CNN #News #DracoMalfoy #HarryPotter #China

♬ original sound - CNN
"Our Icon"

Thousands were amused by Malfoy's inclusion in the holiday, especially Harry Potter fans. Many thought it ironic that one of the villains of the franchise would have such a large and positive resurgence.

"Who would’ve thought Draco Malfoy, of all characters, would become a symbol of good fortune?" Read one TikTok comment. "This is such a fascinating cultural twist!"

"Lol, Draco bringing that Slytherin luck now 😂🐍," read another.

Another simply read, "our icon."

comments on draco malfoy decos
@CNN/TikTok

The actor behind Draco responds

On Feb. 17, 2026, Tom Felton responded to the Chinese adoption of his Harry Potter character. "I have heard that the Malfoys have entered the fortune of the Chinese New Year, he said. "So, thank you. And I wish you nothing but the best."

Felton has leaned into likeness being used in relation to the holiday, posting several playful videos on his Instagram. On the holiday itself, he proudly hung his own Chinese New Year decorations (complete with his Draco Malfoy likeness).

Draco Malfoy hanging his own face on the door
@t22felton/Instagram@t22Felton/Instagram

Year of the Horse

The Lunar New Year follows a 12-year cycle, with each year representing a different animal. Each animal has its own characteristics and connotations, which determine what to expect in the year ahead. This Lunar New Year ushered in the Year of the Horse (action, volatile energy, courage, and dedication), succeeding the Year of the Snake (wisdom, charm, transformation).

During the holiday, neighborhoods all over China celebrate—displaying symbolic decorations, often in red and gold (colors of prosperity and good fortune). The fact that Draco Malfoy's face made the cut? I'd say that's pretty lucky, indeed.

