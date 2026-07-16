‘Down South, We Don’t Deal With All That Tomfoolery’: Woman’s Video on Southern Life Divides X

A video shared to X by the account @lamps_apple, originally posted by the account @Toya_n_Christ, showed a woman walking through her neighborhood describing the core differences between the South and other parts of the country.

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"Down South, we don't deal with all that tomfoolery that y'all are dealing with over there in New York City, California, Maine, Minnesota, or any of those woke states," she said.

She summarized her region's values referencing Christianity. "Around these parts, we believe in God, guns, and butter, and in that order," she said, clarifying that she meant Christianity specifically. "God, and His name is Jesus Christ. Let's not be confused."

“You see, down South, we don’t deal with all that tomfoolery that y’all are dealing with over there in New York City, California, Maine, Minnesota, or any of those woke states. We don’t deal with that.



You see, around these parts, yeah, around these parts, we believe in God,… pic.twitter.com/zYD3Xi4VJt — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 15, 2026

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She also brought up gun ownership, which according to her was pretty common in her area. "Pretty much all of us concealed carry. There will be no 'entering into every household in America,'" she said, referencing a past federal proposal related to firearms regulation.

The woman then followed with a comment about her region's approach to gender, referencing Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson by name. "Unlike Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, we know what a woman is," she said.

She argued that Southern housing offers better value than markets on the coasts. "The homes are cheaper, but they look just as good as those high-priced homes y'all are paying for up North and on the East and West Coasts," she said.

She ended the video referencing abortion policies and the ongoing debate around them. "We believe in keeping our babies around here," she said, adding that confrontational protest tactics used by abortion rights advocates "doesn't work" in her area. "Because we hit back," she said, before closing with "God bless. Welcome to the South."

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Commenters split between those who agreed and those who pushed back. One commenter wrote, "God, guns, and butter! You are fricking awesome! All well said and love your attitude! Think I'm living in the wrong part."

She also praised the Cajun Navy, a volunteer group known for conducting water rescues during hurricanes and flooding events in the Gulf Coast region, calling its volunteers helpful "unlike Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," she said, adding, "when the tornadoes and hurricanes happen, they come on through, and they don't care what color the hand is that they're helping."

Homes are cheap but there’s no money to be made, as why I left. — Donald Ball (@gesticart) July 15, 2026

Critics pushed back in the comments. One wrote, "Is this why y'all rank at the bottom in education, health care, and at the bottom with median income? I am so glad you are proud though, as it's said in the south, 'bless your heart.'"

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A separate commenter offered a more practical critique of the region's economy, writing, "Homes are cheap but there's no money to be made, as [sic] why I left."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video, including regional comparisons on cost of living, safety, and other statistics referenced. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @lamps_apple, originally posted by @Toya_n_Christ, though though the original video could not be found on her account. The identity and specific location of the woman in the video have not been confirmed.