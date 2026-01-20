Skip to Content
“How are we shocked still?”: Bella Hadid joins in blasting Dolce & Gabbana following runway backlash

"Fifty shades of white."

11:00 AM CST on January 20, 2026

Left: DOLCE and GABBANA luxury fashion store by night on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills. Right: Bella Hadid attends the premiere of 'Ash Is Purest White' during the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 11, 2018.
Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock

Dolce & Gabbana is facing renewed backlash after its Fall–Winter 2026–2027 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week drew criticism for an apparent lack of diversity among its models.

As images from the runway circulated online, fashion commentators and viewers called out the overwhelmingly white casting, prompting supermodel Bella Hadid to publicly condemn the luxury brand and reference what she described as a long record of harmful behavior.

Dolce & Gabbana’s model casting drew immediate online criticism

Fashion commentator and visual arts creator Elias Medini (@ly.as) posted a video breaking down the show’s casting.

In the clip, which reached more than 2.4 million views in just two days, he displayed headshots of the models, remarking, "Fifty shades of white. No one single Asian, not one single dark-skinned model, I believe not a single Arab or blond guy."

Headshots of dozens of white male models in a green screen background. A man with a mop of brown hair is staring at his screen over top of the image, chin in hand.
@ly.as/Instagram

Medini added that the lineup was "not normal." Meanwhile, the video sparked thousands of comments and shares, pushing the issue beyond fashion insiders. 

Model Bella Hadid joined the discussion in Medini’s comment section. She wrote, "Shocked people actually support this company still it’s embarrassing. Models / stylists/ casting the whole d*mn thing."

@ly.as/Instagram

Shortly after, she followed up with a second comment, adding, "Beeeen canceled…. years of racism sexism bigotry xenophobia … how are we shocked still?"

Nine Dolce & Gabbana models' runway looks, OP green screened on top of them pointing to the models as he talks.
@ly.as/Instagram

As a half-Palestinian model, Hadid's comments resonated with viewers who connected the casting debate to broader concerns about racism in fashion.

"Slow" fashion designer Zahra Omarji wrote, "Its giving 'genes are passed down from parents to offsprings.'"

@ly.as/Instagram

Meanwhile, fashion editor and designer Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wrote, "This is what happens when the powers that be continue to make excuses for a brand that is consistently racist, homophobic, xenophobic in order to keep accepting their advertiser dollars. Micro aggressions become macro aggressions, and mistakes become modus operandi."

@ly.as/Instagram
The long history of outrage against Dolce & Gabbana

The brand’s history influenced how critics interpreted the collection. The brand was criticized in 2007 for an ad campaign that depicted a pinned-down woman, surrounded by attractive men. 

In 2012, Dolce & Gabbana faced backlash over earrings worn by white models that resembled Blackamoor statues, a common racist trope in European "Old World" luxury, according to historian Adrienne L. Childs

In early 2016, the release of a Dolce & Gabbana shoe called the "Slave Sandal" drew widespread criticism. Then, during President Donald Trump’s first term, the brand also received pushback for dressing Melania Trump. Instead of stepping away, Dolce & Gabbana released a faux protest video and sold a "#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana" T-shirt for $245.

The luxury fashion brand was also criticized after making out-of-context statements about not wanting a Japanese designer to design for Dolce & Gabbana, fatphobic comments and products, and more.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

