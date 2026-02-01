A former Disney cast member believes going viral cost the Evil Queen her job: “It’s the Disney way”

Disneyland’s Evil Queen went viral on social media for being sharply funny, but that fame unfortunately cost her her job, according to an ex-cast member. Videos of her physical comedy and quick-witted comebacks spread on TikTok and YouTube to the point that fans of the character actress sought out her real name.

However, the attention came alongside consequences. A former Disney Parks cast member explained why that same virality helped end the performer’s time with the company. According to her, the issue was all about visibility and how it broke the magic of the park.

The Evil Queen's viral rise to fame

Sabrina Von B. portrayed Snow White’s Evil Queen at Disneyland for eight years, starting at age 18. During that time, she also performed as Maleficent, Agatha Harkness, and Lady Tremaine. Still, guests most often recognized her as the Queen.

"It was a dream getting to do my own spin on a character that really wasn’t popular or viral or well-known before videos of me really started going around,” Von B. told People magazine. Because of her dry humor, guests frequently filmed their encounters.

She often fired back at comments with quick wit. For example, she told guests her beauty was "all natural" and corrected someone calling her "La Bruja" with "La Reina." As she explained, "Sometimes I would surprise myself with witty comebacks that I would come up with, and then I would try it on guests."

The viral videos came in waves, she explained, starting in 2019 and then again in 2021. Meanwhile, Von B. said she worked hard to keep the focus on the character.

"With Disney, it is a bit scary because they want to protect the magic," she said. "In the comments, people were trying to get my identity." After Disney let her go, she finally confirmed her role publicly via a TikTok video that reached over 9.3 million views and 1.2 million likes.

TikToker explained why virality hurts Disney cast members

TikToker @jenstopit recently explained why that fame became a problem. "One viral video is typically not a problem," she said. "What is important for a character performer is no one know who you are. It’s the Disney way."

According to her, anonymity mattered more than popularity. Once viewers tried to identify Von B., the situation changed. "When a performer’s anonymity is compromised, it’s a problem," she explained.

As more clips circulated, guests started expecting to meet a specific actor, rather than the character itself. If they didn't get to see her at the park, guests complained to park staff. "That’s a disruption to the operation," @jenstopit explained.

She added that Disney even used the attention briefly. However, when comments identified the performer across roles, "character integrity [was] gone." Eventually, Disney reduced appearances of certain villains to let attention fade.

"This is a pattern," she said. "Disney’s not gonna tell you why it was the viral videos."

This isn't the first time a character actor had to leave their role due to popularity, such as the popular Peter Pan actor who was doxxed and could no longer continue in the role.

@jenstopit did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

