‘Didn’t Make Me Pay Even a Penny’: A Girl’s $20 Plant Rescue Challenge Turned Into a Free Shopping Spree When Staff Recognized Her

A TikTok video posted by @adelynnsplantrescue and reshared on X by @SusieM414141 shows a young girl named Adelynn shopping for clearance plants at Tractor Supply with a $20 budget.

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She was recognized by store employees who knew her from her previous videos and gave her the plants for free.

"This young lady, Adelyn, rescues plants that she knows she can save even if they look dead," @SusieM414141 wrote in the caption. "She goes bargain hunting at Tractor Supply to see how many she can buy for $20."

Adelynn opens the video explaining the challenge for the day. "Today we're at Tractor Supply and we have a challenge," she said. "So I have a 20 dollar bill here, and we're gonna have to see how much plants we can get with only 20 dollars."

She credited the money to a supporter. "Shout out to Paula from Maine," she said. "She's actually the one who gave me this money."

From there, she moved through the clearance section, evaluating plants that appeared damaged or dying. "This is bad," she said about one. "This is the baddest one right here." Looking at another struggling plant, she pointed out signs of life. "It's definitely a life," she said. "You can see the green on it."

Partway through the shopping trip, a Tractor Supply employee approached her. "Are you the one that does the dead plants on the internet?" the employee asked.

When Adelynn confirmed, the employee's reaction shifted the entire visit. "It's Adelynn's plant rescue," the employee said, confirming the account name to a colleague. "Give them to her."

Staff members told her they were assembling a package for her separately. "You went viral and we saw it all," one employee said. "All of us saw it. So we're gonna do anything we can to help you." Adelynn left the store without paying for any of the plants in her cart.

She closed the video by reflecting on how the recognition had changed the nature of her challenge. "That was super, super, super cool," she said. "Didn't make me pay even a penny."

The replies were full of appreciation for Adelynn's interest in plant care. "What a great video!" one commenter wrote. "She's a rockstar! We need more kids like this!"

What a great video! She's a rockstar! We need more kids like this! — Kelly ????? (@KellyKilljoyTN) June 29, 2026

One commenter pointed to Tractor Supply's response as part of what made the video notable. "Hey, that's amazing," the commenter wrote. "I love seeing things like this too, especially in today's world. There's not enough of it, and yay Tractor Supply for giving them for free."

Another called Adelynn a role model. "Wow, this young lady named Adellyn [sic] is an incredible role model and steward," the commenter wrote. "May folks young and old also be moved to rescue ailing plants regardless of geographical location."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @adelynnsplantrescue and reshared on X by @SusieM414141. Adelynn's exact age and location have not been confirmed.