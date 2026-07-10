Delivery Woman’s Alert Revealed an Unwelcome Guest Inside a Home

A video shared to Instagram by the account @bigtvlondon showed a Royal Mail delivery woman informing a homeowner through his doorbell camera that a pigeon had gotten inside his living room.

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After the homeowner answered and asked her to leave the parcel on the porch since he and his family were away for the night, the delivery woman looked twice at the window before adding an unexpected update. "You do know you've got a pigeon in your living room," she said.

The homeowner responded with surprise, "Yeah? No, I didn't know that, no." The delivery woman confirmed the situation in more detail, describing the state the bird had left behind. "There's a pigeon in the living room. Yeah, you've got sh-t everywhere. Just so you know," she said.

I’ll leave you with this Royal Mail delivery woman nonchalantly telling a customer that he had a PIGEON loose in his living room.



He was a little surprised and returned home to find birdie had made quite a mess.



Much love, beautiful Britain ?? pic.twitter.com/qqrsCQJNOO — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) May 19, 2026

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When the delivery agent asked about his extended absence, the homeowner confirmed he was away and noted he would arrange for someone to take care of the pigeon situation. "I'll get someone around," he said.

The delivery person reiterated that she wanted to make sure he was aware before leaving. "I just want to let you know, just in case," she said, to which the homeowner thanked her again before she left.

The homeowner returned later to find the pigeon had caused significant damage inside the house. The video did not specify how the bird entered the property or how long it had been inside before the delivery worker noticed it.

Reactions to the video largely applauded the delivery worker for informing the homeowner.

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One commenter wrote, "Well done! Something that has made me smile on X today. Also well done to the Royal Mail lady who saved the wood pigeon from a miserable death, and the homeowner from probably having a stinky body as well as all the poo when he got home."

I once had one fall down the chimney and get stuck in the throat of the open fire. I could hear it struggling so I pulled it out and that's when the fun really began. Imagine a pigeon covered in soot panicking and trying to get out of the house. Yeah, that. — Chris Strange (@chrisbizarre2) May 19, 2026

Another commenter offered a lighthearted take on the bird's likely experience while the house sat empty. "That little fella had the time of his life, like when you're a teenager and your parents go away for the weekend," the commenter wrote.

A separate commenter shared an unrelated but similar experience involving a pigeon that fell down a chimney and became stuck near an open fire, describing the chaos that followed after pulling the bird free.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the full circumstances described in this video, including how the pigeon entered the property. The details above reflect the video as shared on Instagram by @bigtvlondon. The identities of the delivery worker and the homeowner have not been confirmed.