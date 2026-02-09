Daughter exposes mom’s 1982 yearbook crush as a “total fox.” Then his kids find the video

A woman’s lighthearted attempt to embarrass her mom turned into a rare feel-good internet moment after a decades-old yearbook crush resurfaced on TikTok.

User @dixie.normousbabe shared pages from her mom’s 1982 yearbook—complete with doodles labeling two classmates as "total foxes"—Kevin Omara and Mike Raster.

One of those former heartthrobs was quickly identified by his children, who flooded the comments with enthusiastic messages of support.

The video from Feb. 1, 2026, went viral with nearly 6 million views on TikTok.

“If you're total babe fox Kevin O’Mara please contact my mother. She's single,” said OP, before turning the page to her mother’s other total fox crush. “We also have total fox Mike Raster,” whose portrait was also framed in a blue border and marked “fox.”

The Raster family found the video and enthusiastically shared recent photos of their father.

Ann Marie Raster replied, “MIKE RASTER IS MY DAD I AM DYING.”

“THATS MY DAD!!!!! MY FATHER!!!!” commented another Raster kid. “He loves his dog and 6 children 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻😭😭😭😭🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Catherine Raster wrote, “ALSO MY DAD!! TRULY THE BEST!”

TikTok users following along in the comments appreciated the rare instance of genuine connection that can only happen when social media platforms are functioning at their best. Many people use the internet to catch up with old friends they lost touch with.

According to a Pew research study, 53% of social media users check up on old partners via the apps. Sure, sometimes it’s stalking. Other times it’s simply nostalgia and curiosity that compels people to check up on their mom’s former high school sweethearts.

@dixie.normousbabe and the Raster family did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

