A Disney vacation is supposed to be an escape, but for one dad, it turned into a traveling office.

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TikTok creator @themouselets went viral after editing footage of her father juggling a work emergency throughout their family trip into a full-blown horror movie.

Her dad dressed in brightly colored Disney paraphernalia while he took urgent calls and balanced his laptop on theme park features for what appears to be multiple vacation days.

At one point, he is seen taking a call while riding Aladdin’s magic carpets at the theme park. The video is set to anxiety-inducing music you’d hear in a horror movie or action thriller.

In the post’s caption, the TikTok creator wrote, “Why does every single dad at Disney have a work emergency like WHY.”

@themouselets' TikTok edit went viral with over 2 million views, sparking reactions from plenty of TikTok users who could relate to having their PTO interrupted.

The stark contrast between Disney’s utopian joy and her dad’s stress was enhanced by the soundtrack that highlighted the absurdity of the situation. While the video served TikTok comedy at its finest, it also communicated the dark reality of Americans’ failure to maintain work-life balance.

According to 2025 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 31% of private industry workers received 10–14 days of paid vacation after one year of service. After 10 years, 31% received 15–19 days. Sounds reasonable enough, but what if you’re still working even though you’re off the clock?

CBS News reported that 73% of workers have been contacted by a colleague while on vacation at least once, and 49% have been contacted on more than one occasion.

As Gen Z enters the workforce, mentalities about work-life balance have shifted. Time off is increasingly the leading priority for workers, as opposed to pay.

“The phone call ON the ride is taking me OUT,” wrote @itsjennybtch.

@tickedoff26 replied, “This is NOT work/life balance.”

“May I never be this important,” commented @alex.jaya.

@themouselets did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

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