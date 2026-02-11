“Deduct points for this”: Czech figure skaters dance to AI slop music at the Olympics

Olympic ice dancing duo Kateřina Mrázková and Daniel Mrázek drew ire from viewers after they were caught using AI music for their routine. Part of their dance for the 2025/2026 season features a tune in the style of Bon Jovi but created by a large language model (LLM), according to their official bios.

As usual, the backlash against the use of AI and accusations of creative theft came faster than a speed skater across the finish line.

Did Olympic ice dancers rip off '90s musicians?

According to a biography sheet released by the International Skating Union (ISU), the brother-sister Olympians have been dancing to something called "One Two by AI (of '90s style Bon Jovi)," as well as "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC.

The ice dancing theme for the 2026 Winter Olympics is the '90s, and most other athletes are only using licensed music by actual artists. Mrázková and Mrázek appear to be the only ones openly using LLM-generated slop tunes and lyrics.

The AI doesn't even do a great job of hiding it. The routine music included the line "raise your hands, set the night on fire," which comes directly from Bon Jovi's "Raise Your Hands."

The siblings have not yet answered as to why they decided to use music made by a bot. It is possible that there were licensing issues like the ones that nearly ruined the routine of the Minions skater. However, the duo has been using AI for parts of their track for several months now.

Back in November 2025, ice dancing fans noticed a number of similarities between parts of their routine music and the 1998 hit "Get What You Give" by New Radicals. Footage demonstrates how the LLM lifted multiple iconic lines from the song, including "every night we smash a Mercedes-Benz."

The bot voice also croons "wake up, kids, we got the dreamer’s disease" and "first we run, and then we laugh ’til we cry." The title that remains in their ISU bio even remains as "One Two"— technically the song's first lyrics.

The ice dancers changed their music for the Olympics, but not enough for some.

The irony wasn't lost on anyone

Following the pair's performance on Monday, AI critics were quick to point out the disconnect between working hard enough to get to the Olympics and then using music that takes very little effort to produce.

The siblings only placed 17th in the competition, but that didn't slow the backlash.

On Bluesky, reporter Mia Sato challenged her followers to "imagine making it to the Olympics just to skate to AI-generated music."

"Are you kidding me with the AI music in Olympic figure skating?" asked @jordanfehr.bsky.social‬. "So you want the world to respect your art but don't give a [expletive] about the art of music that helps you do it?"

Sports Illustrated editor Mitch Goldich was similarly put off.

"They should let me be a figure skating judge so I can deduct points for this. 'Sorry! You used AI-generated music in a sport that’s like 90% about artistry and human creativity!'" he wrote on X.

so if we’re keeping score the Olympics is fine with AI music but not with trans athletes, definitely the sign of an institution that is not at all cooked — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T18:50:29.566Z

Some used the opportunity to point out what is and isn't allowed at the Olympics these days. Bluesky user @stevenperkins.bsky.social‬ wrote, "so if we’re keeping score the Olympics is fine with AI music but not with trans athletes, definitely the sign of an institution that is not at all cooked."

