A video is going viral of what appears to be a man going into an AutoZone and purposely messing with employees while filming the interaction. In the clip, the man walks in and sets down a car part, saying, "This battery is no good," to the worker behind the computer. The employee quickly corrects him, saying, "That's an alternator, not a battery."

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The man then responds, "This is the battery for the car," saying he wants to "fix the music in the car." He also calls the male employee "ma'am," prompting the worker to stop and ask, "Did you just call me ma'am?"

While X user @RightAngleNews, who reshared the clip, claims the man filming is a "jobless African immigrant who creates content" and is trying to get the entire AutoZone staff fired because he "harassed workers at blue-collar jobs, walked into the store and began provoking them," none of those claims can be independently verified from the video. It's also unclear whether the man is intentionally trolling workers for content or actually confused by the part he brought into the store. Either way, his actions got the workers pretty upset. Here’s what happened.

Black Americans are now attempting to pressure AutoZone into firing an entire store of employees in Ohio after a jobless African immigrant who creates content by harassing workers at blue-collar jobs walked into the store and began provoking them. pic.twitter.com/dovIi9SJ5U — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2026

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AutoZone Employees Tell Customer to Leave After Heated Exchange

A little while after the man walks into the auto parts store saying he needs a part to fix the music in his car, even though he set down what the employee says is an alternator, the worker quickly gets frustrated, after repeatedly trying to explain that the part is an alternator.

The man filming responds, "Ma'am, your ears are no good. You no listen." The exchange becomes increasingly confrontational, though it remains unclear whether the interaction was staged. The worker then hands him a card and tells him he can "get the f*** out of the store" if he doesn't want to listen. He follows that up by saying, "I'm not going to help you. The American is saying no. I can't help you."

The two continue going back and forth over what type of part the man brought into the store. By that point, the worker is even more aggravated and picks up the alternator and sets it down closer to the door, suggesting he wants the man to leave.

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@autozone

DO NOT FIRE THESE EMPLOYEES!

You will lose the business of a whole lot of rednecks!

Fairly warned, be thee, says Ihttps://t.co/X23El49os6 — Edward, The Political Loudmouth and SciFi Author (@Geek4Maga_redux) July 16, 2026

A little while later, more employees get involved, but the customer continues demanding to know what American car his part goes into before telling the workers, "these Americans are no smart."

By that point, the employees have had enough of the guy’s antics and another worker can be seen walking up and saying, "Take the alternator and get the f*** out," before telling the man he's going to trespass him.

While the X user who reshared the clip also claims the man is trying to get the workers fired, that can't be confirmed based on the context shown in the video. Still, the clip got plenty of people riled up in the comments.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify claims that the man was attempting to get the employees fired. The video's full context also remains unclear.