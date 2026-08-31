Subway Customer Says Toasting Charge Is New, Demands Refund

A TikTok video posted by @daydaytvuncut1 shows a customer confronting a Subway employee after being told there would be a charge for toasting his bread. The customer said he had never been charged for toasting during his years as a Subway customer and demanded a refund.

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"Never in the history of me going to Subway have they ever charged a toast. Toast is free," the customer said. He disputed the employee's explanation for the charge, telling him, "No, no, no. They don't do that, bro. You making up stuff, bro."

The employee told the customer that toasting came with a charge and told the customer he had asked whether he wanted his sandwich toasted before starting the order. The customer repeated that he had answered yes multiple times, saying, "I told you yes. I told you yes. I told you yes. I told you yes. I told you yes."

The customer also objected to how his sandwich was being assembled, telling the employee he should not toast lettuce and that ingredients such as cheese and bacon should be added before toasting, not after. "You supposed to toast it when you put the, you know this already," he said. He accused the worker of intentionally preparing the sandwich incorrectly.

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The customer then told the employee, "You're trying to contaminate my sandwich by putting it in there. That's crazy, bro." He said he had been a longtime Subway customer and had never experienced a similar situation at another location.

The customer told the employee he wanted a refund and did not intend to eat at the restaurant. "Can you give me my refund? I don't want to eat here. I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe. That was crazy," he said.

He then told the employee he planned to share the interaction online. "Now you on TikTok. Now I'm about to go viral over here because you trying to charge me for toasting and you f-----g up my order. That's crazy," he said.

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The video ends with the customer looking at his payment method and asking, "So is it on my card? I'm confused," appearing uncertain about whether the disputed charge had already been processed.

Several commenters said they had encountered toasting charges at Subway locations. One commenter said they had encountered the practice while working at Subway, they wrote, "Nahhh subway do charge to toast its been like that since I've been working and for my mom too who's been working for subway almost 20+ years" [sic].

Another commenter questioned the way the customer spoke to the employee, noting that employees may not be responsible for setting store prices, they wrote, "Yelling at the worker like he can control the policy omg ur doing the most."

A separate commenter raised confusion over the sequence of events described in the video, pointing out that payment at Subway locations typically happens after the sandwich is made. They wrote, "Refund? Who pays before getting the sandwich at subway."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location of this Subway restaurant, the identities of those involved, or whether the toasting charge described was applied correctly under that franchise's pricing. The details above reflect the video shared by @daydaytvuncut1 on TikTok.