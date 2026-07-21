A viral video has sparked criticism online after it allegedly showed employees styling hair inside the kitchen of what is claimed to be a Crumbl Cookie location. The clip, reshared on X by @HistorianUSA1, was accompanied by a caption claiming the person recording witnessed one employee sitting while another styled her hair in the kitchen area, as a third employee appeared to be standing nearby.

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This clip from a Crumbl Cookie is actually vile ?



A girl doing another girl’s hair over the kitchen prep counter. Hair just falling onto the surface where food gets made and handled.



Strands everywhere near open food areas.



Zero gloves, zero hairnets, zero care.



This is a… pic.twitter.com/Cfb3jk3bzF — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 20, 2026

Viral Video Suggests Crumbl Cookie Employees Were Doing Hair in the Kitchen While on the Clock

In the clip, the person recording appears to be walking up to the entrance of the store but is still standing outside. The person recording appears to remain outside the store while filming through the front windows. The video does not indicate whether the employees were working at the time or whether the location was open.

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While the video doesn't show any Crumbl Cookie logos confirming it was filmed at a Crumbl location, the text overlay reads, "When you walk up to Crumbl Cookies and the saxophones start getting louder."

People in the comments were not pleased by what they saw, with many suggesting the employees were getting paid to do hair instead of work while also calling the situation a "health hazard." "Beyond the disgusting health hazard is the fact that they're getting paid by the hour to work, and yet they're standing around observing, getting a beauty treatment," one person wrote.

Another commenter called attention to the declining service standards they’ve been witnessing in general, including this establishment. "There's no more quality in services nor goods anymore, and that's across the board with EVERYTHING," they wrote.

Theres no more quality in services nor goods anymore and thats across the board with EVERYTHING — John-Claude (@JohnJoh2038) July 21, 2026

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Meanwhile, another person shocked by the video commented, "YIKES!!! HOLY HELL!!! Does the place even have a manager? HAS THE MANAGER BEEN TRAINED ONE TINY BIT?!! Call the Health Dept and send them the video!!"

Another commenter wrote, "I have a lovely cookie for you, with a side of hair and dustings of dandruff. Thanks @crumbl!!" As for the X user, they called the context “vile” and questioned “how do you serve people after this?”

While many people were displeased by the video, with several saying they would avoid ordering from Crumbl after seeing it, others said they already avoid Crumbl because they think the cookies are overpriced.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the video was recorded or whether it was filmed inside a Crumbl Cookie location. The claims surrounding the footage are based on posts shared on X.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or determine when or where it was recorded. The allegations surrounding the footage are based solely on posts shared on X.