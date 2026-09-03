Creator Shares Photos of Outfits She Wore to Hide Her Pregnancy During Her Senior Year of High School

TikTok creator Ava Winnett shared a video on August 13 in which she looked back at some photos of herself from when she was secretly pregnant in her final year of high school. She described the clothing choices and techniques she used to hide her pregnancy from classmates.

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To mark the second birthday of her child, she gave followers a look at a time when she had gone to great lengths to keep her pregnancy a secret. The video is titled "outfits I wore to hide my teen pregnancy" and has over 870,000 likes on TikTok.

Winnett started off by stating that she was approximately six months pregnant when she was on spring break, as can be seen in one of the photographs. "I was like six months pregnant here," she said.

Although she joked that her chest might have given away the secret, she still included the photo in her collection.

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Following her spring break photos, Winnett said that her friends told her that classmates had begun speculating she was pregnant. She then posted an older picture for "Senior Sunday," which was taken before she became pregnant. Back then, she thought the post had convinced at least some people that the rumors were false.

She also showed a picture taken after a Tim McGraw concert and said that she could see her baby bump in it.

When her friend's graduation party came around, she was working even harder to hide the fact that she was pregnant. "I tried hiding it best I could," Winnett said, and that she was "sucking in" when taking photos. She admitted that she was pregnant when she went to the party, and there were many people from her school.

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A photo also shows Winnett at a friend's birthday party when she was about eight months pregnant. She said that she had mostly stopped socializing after getting pregnant since she felt that she could no longer relate to her friends. "I felt like everyone was talking about me, and I just wanted to go home," she recalled.

Winnett also posted some photographs on graduation day. She said that it required a lot of courage to walk across the stage because, though she was wearing a graduation gown, her pregnancy was visible. And as she had moved to online schooling, she mostly avoided meeting her classmates before graduation. Eventually she gave up trying to hide her pregnancy and started talking about it openly.

Winnett also shared a Snapchat story from the child's father and went through a number of posts from her own social media accounts. She said that the first Instagram post in which she confirmed the pregnancy came after having kept it a secret for months.

Commenters were largely supportive. "[You] looked great. I am jealous," a TikTok user said to the influencer. Another commenter wrote, "I do not claim," by which she means that she does not even want to think about the kind of circumstances that this teen mom may have had to go through. Winnett replied that she had been on birth control at the time and said she did not know how she became pregnant.

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The TikTok concluded with Winnett thanking the people who had directly asked her back when she was in high school whether or not she was pregnant. "Sorry to everyone from high school [who] texted me asking if I was pregnant, and I said no," she said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @sailors.mama. The identity of the child's father and other individuals referenced in the video have not been confirmed. The child has not been identified by name in this article.