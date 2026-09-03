A Mom Told Her Son He Could Stay Up as Late as He Wanted — and Then She Spent the Next Day Making Sure He Felt Every Consequence of That Decision

A TikTok video from creator @caldo.de.les, which had gathered more than 1.4 million views and over 9,700 comments as of publication, describes a mother's decision to let her eighth-grade son stay up as late as he wanted after he repeatedly argued that he did not need a set bedtime. She said the experiment had immediate consequences when he had to attend school the following morning.

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Her son, whom she called Isaac, had been telling her he understood his own body well enough to manage his own sleep schedule.

He mentioned a friend whose mother allowed him to set his own bedtime as long as he wasn't in a bad mood the next morning and got to school on time. She asked Isaac whether he believed he was responsible enough to handle that kind of freedom, and agreed to let him try it for one night despite already suspecting the outcome.

The TikToker went to bed around 11 p.m. but woke up around 3 a.m. to check on him, finding his bedroom light and television still on. She did not intervene and instead waited until the morning to wake him for school as planned.

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Isaac appeared exhausted and told her he had ended up staying awake until around 4 a.m. He asked whether he could skip school given that it was her day off, after which she reminded him of his own promise to attend class.

He tried several more times to avoid going to school, including claiming he felt nauseous during the drive. She reminded him this was an expected result of staying up all night before a school day.

After dropping him off, she emailed the school nurse to explain the situation in advance and asked that Isaac be sent back to class if he requested to nap. The nurse responded later that day confirming Isaac had, in fact, come in asking to sleep and had been redirected back to his classroom.

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She then emailed his teachers with a similar warning, asking them to assign extra work or ask him about his tiredness if he appeared to fall asleep during class. Several teachers replied that Isaac remained alert and on task through the day's early periods.

Reactions to the video largely praised the approach as an effective form of parenting. One commenter warned about a longer-term sleep issue that could result from the experiment. They wrote, "Wait until you tell him he can't lay down before 8:30! He's messed up his sleep schedule, the only way to fix it is to not take a nap."

Another commenter shared a similar parenting philosophy they use with their own children. They wrote, "I tell my kids 'you are technically free to do whatever you want to do, you are not free from the consequences of doing whatever you want to do'! This is 5 star parenting."

The TikToker said that afterward, she felt some guilt about how the day played out, but noted her son had stopped minimizing his tiredness following the experience. Isaac completed his homework and chores without issue the following day and had not attempted to argue about bedtime again as of the video's posting.

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One commenter noted the school's 9:15 start time was later than their own high school hours. They wrote, "9:15? That's an amazing start time! In high school I had to be up at 5:45, at the bus stop by 6:40, and school started at 7:40."

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @caldo.de.les. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, including communications with the school nurse and teachers or the identity of the creator's son.