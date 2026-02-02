Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Somebody’s asking $5,000”: Costco shock-drops Kirkland Nike dunks and sneakerheads lose their minds

Resellers went wild over the weekend.

3:00 PM CST on February 2, 2026

Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS sneaker. Background is the interior of a Costco store.
Costco/leungchopan/Shutterstock

Costco sent sneaker culture into a spiral after quietly releasing a surprise collaboration with Nike: the Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.

Featured Video

Dropped without warning at select warehouse locations on Friday, the gray, logo-heavy shoes are already being resold at a hefty markup. The sneakers themselves scream "Kirkland Signature," however, and not everyone gets it.

Nike x Kirkland: the Costco sneaker drop noone saw coming

Costco
Advertisement

Nike and Costco announced and dropped the collab on Jan. 30, 2026, letting the word spread online among sneaker lovers. They only appeared at select locations in New York, California, Washington, and Oregon, and retailed for $134.99.

The exterior is a heathered gray decorated in both Nike and Kirkland Signature logos. The white interior is designed to look pre-worn with a piled texture like that of a well-loved Costco sweatshirt. The tongue badge reads "Nike Skateboarding Dunk Low Pro" with a surprise on the underside.

Shoppers lifted the tongue to find something just like Costco's iconic white price tag sheets that say "Kirkland Signature Skateboarding Shore" and "135.00."

Advertisement

The one-cent price difference appears to be a nod to the slight increase Costco imposes when something is low in stock, signaling the shoe's exclusivity.

Plus, the reverse side of the insole features a shot of one of Costco's beloved $1.50 hot dogs.

Regardless of any personal opinions on the style, the clever branding worked. Lines backed up far outside Costco doors, and third-party resellers already have them marked up to $400 or even $900.

Advertisement

"Somebody is asking $5,000 for this"

Sneaker fans were left with their heads spinning after the Friday drop, with hundreds lining up and making Costco even less of a tolerable experience for everyone else. Witnesses later hopped on TikTok to express their shock and awe.

@sneakcoder

So Nike and Costco decided to randomly shock drop their Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS Costco Kirkland Signature sneaker yesterday, January 30th, at a few random Costco locations and of course resellers pretty much ate that shit up (looking at resell prices anyways). Nobody was really caring about the delays or potential cancellation of these sneakers, but now that this may be the only way they release the sneakers and shit could be limited, everyone wanna act like they want this sneaker so bad now ? I’m standing on saying the Jordan 5 Wolf Grey and the Jordan 1 All Star BY FAR are way better future grey colored cops then these, but it is very cool and random to see that Costco got this collab with Nike because I know there’s a lot of love for Costco ? Did you get your hands on these sneakers, and if you did, are you keeping them for personals or taking advantage of resell prices? Do you think there will be a wider release of these sneakers? #SneakerTok #Sneakerhead #SneakerCommunity #SneakerCulture #FYP

♬ som original - Conde X

"What the actual f*ck was that Costco dunk release that just happened?" asked @sneakcoder. "Shock dropping that on a random f*cking Friday."

Advertisement

The dedicated sneaker TikToker couldn't understand the hype, calling the Kirkland Nike dunks "mid."

Meanwhile, @backtothebasketdotcom was similarly floored by the reseller prices, especially after he found one wild individual peddling a pair for $5,000.

TikTok video with a man showing a Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS reseller page offering the shoes for $5,000.
@backtothebasketdotcom/TikTok

"This shoe?" he said. "Plain gray Nike SB. I know it's a Costco dunk, whatever, limited, but $900? And you think that's crazy? Wait. Somebody is asking $5,000 for this."

Advertisement

Those who got them at retail price, however, felt the chaos was entirely worth it, including @shoegeekflips, who picked up one of just 512 pairs available at his local Costco.

TikTok video showing a pair of the Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.
@shoegeekflips/TikTok

"Such a cool-designed shoe," he said. "Awesome idea for the SBs."

In the comments on a @dj_sneakerhead video, other Kirkland Signature fans expressed approval.

Advertisement
TikTok comments including one reading "These are so harddd, they look comfy too, did you get to see the biggest size they offer?"
@dj_sneakerhead/TikTok

"These are so harddd," wrote @rellflg, "they look comfy too."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“A passion project”: YouTuber Markiplier’s self-produced movie “Iron Lung” exceeds expectations at the box office

"Markiplier can legit be the next Blumhouse making solid low budget horror movies."

February 2, 2026
Culture

Is Moltbook, the social network for AI agents, actually real? Kind of

Turns out humans can script Moltbook bots.

February 2, 2026
Tech

“Gave me a good laugh”: Reddit spotted a prefab tiny home seller using “The Sims” mockups instead of real photos

"Basically the Temu version of AutoCAD."

February 2, 2026
Entertainment

“I don’t trust anything she touches”: Infamous “ANTM” contestant Lisa D’Amato fires back at Tyra Banks’ doc with her own tell-all

"Something else is cooking w/out any 'input' from Tyra."

February 2, 2026
Trending

The internet mourns Finnegan Fox, who appeared in “Overwatch 2” and countless YouTube videos

"Rest in Peace, Finnegan. You brought joy to the world."

February 2, 2026
Viral Politics

“Poor, pathetic, talentless, dope”: Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Grammys joke about Epstein

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast."

February 2, 2026
Advertisement