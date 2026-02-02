“Somebody’s asking $5,000”: Costco shock-drops Kirkland Nike dunks and sneakerheads lose their minds

Costco sent sneaker culture into a spiral after quietly releasing a surprise collaboration with Nike: the Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.

Dropped without warning at select warehouse locations on Friday, the gray, logo-heavy shoes are already being resold at a hefty markup. The sneakers themselves scream "Kirkland Signature," however, and not everyone gets it.

Nike x Kirkland: the Costco sneaker drop noone saw coming

Nike and Costco announced and dropped the collab on Jan. 30, 2026, letting the word spread online among sneaker lovers. They only appeared at select locations in New York, California, Washington, and Oregon, and retailed for $134.99.

The exterior is a heathered gray decorated in both Nike and Kirkland Signature logos. The white interior is designed to look pre-worn with a piled texture like that of a well-loved Costco sweatshirt. The tongue badge reads "Nike Skateboarding Dunk Low Pro" with a surprise on the underside.

Shoppers lifted the tongue to find something just like Costco's iconic white price tag sheets that say "Kirkland Signature Skateboarding Shore" and "135.00."

The one-cent price difference appears to be a nod to the slight increase Costco imposes when something is low in stock, signaling the shoe's exclusivity.

Incredibly grateful to get a pair of Costco x Nike dunks for my Dad and I ?? smoothest sneaker release to date. Bought the shoes, stood in line to pick em up. 1 per membership so everyone has a chance



8 Costcos in the world got em, 500 pairs per store. Kirkland sold out 9:45 am pic.twitter.com/Ik1aH6jUlJ — ⛷ (@Tehaazz) January 30, 2026

Plus, the reverse side of the insole features a shot of one of Costco's beloved $1.50 hot dogs.

Regardless of any personal opinions on the style, the clever branding worked. Lines backed up far outside Costco doors, and third-party resellers already have them marked up to $400 or even $900.

"Somebody is asking $5,000 for this"

Sneaker fans were left with their heads spinning after the Friday drop, with hundreds lining up and making Costco even less of a tolerable experience for everyone else. Witnesses later hopped on TikTok to express their shock and awe.

@sneakcoder So Nike and Costco decided to randomly shock drop their Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS Costco Kirkland Signature sneaker yesterday, January 30th, at a few random Costco locations and of course resellers pretty much ate that shit up (looking at resell prices anyways). Nobody was really caring about the delays or potential cancellation of these sneakers, but now that this may be the only way they release the sneakers and shit could be limited, everyone wanna act like they want this sneaker so bad now ? I’m standing on saying the Jordan 5 Wolf Grey and the Jordan 1 All Star BY FAR are way better future grey colored cops then these, but it is very cool and random to see that Costco got this collab with Nike because I know there’s a lot of love for Costco ? Did you get your hands on these sneakers, and if you did, are you keeping them for personals or taking advantage of resell prices? Do you think there will be a wider release of these sneakers? #SneakerTok #Sneakerhead #SneakerCommunity #SneakerCulture #FYP ♬ som original - Conde X

"What the actual f*ck was that Costco dunk release that just happened?" asked @sneakcoder. "Shock dropping that on a random f*cking Friday."

The dedicated sneaker TikToker couldn't understand the hype, calling the Kirkland Nike dunks "mid."

Meanwhile, @backtothebasketdotcom was similarly floored by the reseller prices, especially after he found one wild individual peddling a pair for $5,000.

"This shoe?" he said. "Plain gray Nike SB. I know it's a Costco dunk, whatever, limited, but $900? And you think that's crazy? Wait. Somebody is asking $5,000 for this."

Those who got them at retail price, however, felt the chaos was entirely worth it, including @shoegeekflips, who picked up one of just 512 pairs available at his local Costco.

"Such a cool-designed shoe," he said. "Awesome idea for the SBs."

In the comments on a @dj_sneakerhead video, other Kirkland Signature fans expressed approval.

"These are so harddd," wrote @rellflg, "they look comfy too."

