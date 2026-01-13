Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Color-changing digital press-on nails to hit shelves by the end of 2026: “The game has been changed forever”

"Would have been better to put the innovation towards changing the color of something else."

12:00 PM CST on January 13, 2026

ipolish ces press on nails electronic
TODAY/NBC

Digital press-on nails that changed color in seconds debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 in Las Vegas to a mix of awe and skepticism from people online. The nails came from beauty tech start-up iPolish and promised fast changes with a single button tap.

Featured Video

A woman with long press on nails shows off the iPolish color-changing nail technology.
New York Post/YouTube

Instead of polish or gel, iPolish used digital acrylics that shifted shades electronically. The nails can be applied like standard press-ons, but the tech inside sets them apart from anything on a salon shelf.

How iPolish’s digital nails work

Advertisement

iPolish’s press-on nails rely on something called electrophoretic nanopolymers, something similar to e-ink displays like Kindles use. Each nail connects to a tiny internal display, and together they form a digital manicure with the wearer's choice of color. 

The system includes what the company calls a "Magic Wand" that pairs with the iPolish app via Bluetooth. From the app, wearers can choose from more than 300 colors. Then, a wave of the wand over each nail updates the shade almost instantly.

In a CES demo video, an iPolish presenter explained, "You can manipulate the color of the coating with a micro voltage […] So depending on the color you want, we have the ability to map it, control it, and send it to the nails to get the color that you're looking for."

Advertisement

He described the technology as "digital beauty at your fingertips." He also described outfit-based changes, saying users could match beige nails to work clothes, then switch to red for a night out the same day. One of the demonstrators showed off the nails as they shuffled between colors.

An event attendee shared her opinions about the technology, saying, "It’s incredible. It’s one of the first ever digital manicures." She continued, "The thing I hate about getting my nails done is that by the time they’re done, I don’t like the color."

TODAY/NBC

iPolish opened pre-orders with delivery planned for June 2026. A $95 starter kit includes 24 nails in 12 sizes, the wand, and a USB-C cable. It also comes with prep tools, glue, and top coat. While the company touted them as eventually having nearly unlimited uses, the initial versions of the nails will not be reusable. Refills cost $6.50 for two nails, and a full set costs $32.50.

Advertisement

Social media reactions ranged from awe to doubt

Online reactions quickly split. While some viewers praised the concept, others criticized the look. On X, @RobbiJadeLew wrote, "I appreciate the tech, but they look awful. Most women are picky about how their nails look. Would have been better to put the innovation towards changing the color of something else."

Similarly, @hopefullistic posted, "Those are the weirdest, most awkward-looking fake nails I’ve ever seen in my life."

Tweet that reads, "It’s pretty good for a first run. I’m sure they’ll eventually look great." with a GIF of "Buzz Killington."
@JJmoida/X
Advertisement

Still, pop culture fans spotted familiar ideas. Several users referenced Total Recall, where a character changed nail color instantly.

Tweet that reads, "Total Recall (1990) ...is that you?" with a GIF of a person changing their nails with the press of a pen tip.
@ndaxio/X

In contrast, @planetclarke celebrated the debut and wrote, "The game has been changed forever."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Viral Politics

“That’ll learn’em”: Conservative host tries to own Mark Ruffalo by deleting Avengers movies he already paid for

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

“This is not me”: Reese Witherspoon says scammers are sliding into fans’ DMs pretending to be her

"I would never reach out to you for money, for private information to create a meet-up time."

January 15, 2026
Trending

Rumors that the Starbucks unicorn frappe will return are rampant on TikTok, but is it just more 2016 nostalgia?

TikTok creators are buzzing about a fantasy Unicorn Frappe reboot.

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Whole department didn’t know what to do”: Cop admits he doesn’t know how to handle a Waymo crash

January 15, 2026
Trending

“Grand Theft Auto” players won’t stop making Charlie Kirk assassination missions

January 15, 2026
Entertainment

The director of “One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5” addresses those ChatGPT accusations

"How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand."

January 15, 2026
Advertisement