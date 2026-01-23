Is Club Chalamet pivoting to Club Connor? “Heated Rivalry” fans are concerned

Stan Twitter is in meltdown mode after longtime fan account Club Chalamet appeared to signal a shift toward Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie.

The account’s creator, Simone Cromer, criticized what she called “immature discourse” around the series and announced plans for a new fan page focused on Storrie. She attempted to create the Storrie Times account, but was apparently thwarted by the platform for reasons unknown.

Club Chalamet hints at a new fixation

Simone Cromer, creator of the infamous fan account "Club Chalamet," recently announced on X that she's turning her focus to Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 25-year-old actor's career is just kicking off with the massive success of the HBO show, much like where Timothée Chalamet was at when she created Club Chalamet.

"I have become repulsed from the immature discourse surrounding Heated Rivalry and the lead actors and supporting actors," she tweeted.

"Haters invited me to create Storrie Times which will focus on #ConnorStorrie but will also include cool Hudson info."

Cromer became a symbol of Stan Twitter after she made the account on what is now X in 2018. More specifically, it happened following some comments about his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, which became the subject of 2023 memes. You can hardly find a discussion about parasocial relationships without her name coming up, and she was even profiled by The Wall Street Journal in December of last year.

A parasocial relationship describes a one-sided emotional bond, where fans feel personally connected to a public figure who doesn’t know them. While common, when taken too far, these relationships can become unhealthy, particularly when projected onto romantic partners.

Some on social media are positing that Cromer's intensity concerning young actors when she herself is 59 years old could be the reason for her Instagram suspension, though this is purely speculation.

"Allah please keep this lady away from him, keep her weird parasocialism far far away from him," @thinfinewalls prayed. "And put her in therapy while you are at it please. AMEN."

"A cursed Pokémon evolution"

While Cromer has a healthy stable of fans, perhaps just as many people find her to be problematic. The news of the attempted pivot to Club Connor has more than just Storrie fans concerned.

"Club Chalamet switching teams in front of our very eyes like a cursed Pokémon evolution," wrote @TomZohar.

"Timothee Chalamet seeing Club Chalamet find a new twink to form a parasocial relationship with," said @LouisPisano with an excited gif.

Some are holding this development up as further evidence that Cromer targets new young male actors who break into the business by starring in gay roles as soon as they start dating women.

"I’m going to say something: I think it’s very telling that she specifically gloms on to men when they’re in queer/queer adjacent media and then turns on them when women (their irl wives/gfs) come into the picture, shattering whatever delusion she’s built up about them," wrote @elmsworthss.

"It’s kinda weird for a middle-aged woman to get so obsessed with guys in their early 20s and then stop following them the moment they get into serious relationships," @agustface pointed out.

