Classic Chuck Norris memes return in honor of his passing at age 86

Notorious Western-style action hero Chuck Norris died at age 86 on Thursday, and the internet is mourning with old memes. Silly and obviously exaggerated "Chuck Norris facts" were a staple of the 2000s, pre-social media internet humor, so it seems a proper send-off.

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Even those who didn't agree with his political stances remember the jokes with a nostalgic fondness.

Death finally works up the courage to take Chuck Norris

On Friday, Norris' family announced on Instagram that the Walker, Texas Ranger star had died peacefully with his loved ones.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” they wrote. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved."

News broke earlier in the week that the actor was in the hospital, leading to an early burst of jokes.

Chuck Norris was hospitalized this week and the internet had jokes: pic.twitter.com/n9OhKsVyRR — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) March 19, 2026

Norris's role as a steely lawman who used martial arts more than his gun led to one of the internet's original meme formats in the 2000s. The early online commentators competed to make up the funniest gags about how strong, tough, and intimidating the man was.

Many of these involved feats previously thought impossible.

"Chuck Norris counted to infinity. Twice," one classic declares.

Norris even acknowledged this trend on his website in 2006 as a way to push sales of his memoir.

"Some are funny. Some are pretty far out," he said. "Being more of a student of the Wild West than the wild world of the internet, I'm not quite sure what to make of it."

In honor of the man's passing, and as a callback to simpler times, everyone's posting their favorites.

Everyone sharing their favorite Chuck Norris jokes on the tl in honor of his passing. Great, wholesome day on the internet. ♥️ — Destiny Jackson (@DestinyDreadful) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris memes

RIP Chuck. We know you grew to love these memes.

Chuck Norris jokes will never get old ??? pic.twitter.com/hLNT32Vx6g — RedLien (@exlaws24) March 15, 2026

In honor of his passing, here are some Chuck Norris memes with the bottom parts cut off. pic.twitter.com/uNcjNF7Gjt — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris always had Chuck Norris jokes.



Rest easy, legend. pic.twitter.com/HVHqy6X9LD — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) March 20, 2026

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