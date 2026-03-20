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Classic Chuck Norris memes return in honor of his passing at age 86

"Death once had a near-Chuck Norris experience."

2:00 PM CDT on March 20, 2026

rip chuck norris memes
The Cannon Group

Notorious Western-style action hero Chuck Norris died at age 86 on Thursday, and the internet is mourning with old memes. Silly and obviously exaggerated "Chuck Norris facts" were a staple of the 2000s, pre-social media internet humor, so it seems a proper send-off.

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Even those who didn't agree with his political stances remember the jokes with a nostalgic fondness.

Death finally works up the courage to take Chuck Norris

On Friday, Norris' family announced on Instagram that the Walker, Texas Ranger star had died peacefully with his loved ones.

"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” they wrote. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved."

News broke earlier in the week that the actor was in the hospital, leading to an early burst of jokes.

Norris's role as a steely lawman who used martial arts more than his gun led to one of the internet's original meme formats in the 2000s. The early online commentators competed to make up the funniest gags about how strong, tough, and intimidating the man was.

Many of these involved feats previously thought impossible.

"Chuck Norris counted to infinity. Twice," one classic declares.

Norris even acknowledged this trend on his website in 2006 as a way to push sales of his memoir.

"Some are funny. Some are pretty far out," he said. "Being more of a student of the Wild West than the wild world of the internet, I'm not quite sure what to make of it."

In honor of the man's passing, and as a callback to simpler times, everyone's posting their favorites.

Chuck Norris memes

RIP Chuck. We know you grew to love these memes.

Chuck Norris meme about death.
@StonedApe/X
Chuck Norris meme about push-ups.
@CieloBonit/X
Chuck Norris meme about dialing the wrong number.
@FtrainFreddy/X
Chuck Norris meme about about fighting Superman.
@toys_retro/X
Chuck Norris meme about a street named after him.
@pintmonster69/X
Chuck Norris meme about debuggers.
@JABDE6/X
Chuck Norris meme about Pokemon.
@yaelbt/X
Chuck Norris meme about ghost stories.
@exlaws24/X
Chuck Norris meme about building a hospital.
@exlaws24/X
Chuck Norris meme about blowing out birthday candles.
@exlaws24/X
Tweet reading "My fave Chuck Norris joke: Chuck doesn't flush the toilet, he scares the shit out of it."
@StephenKing/X

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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