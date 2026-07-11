A Chicago man has caused controversy after he made a passionate remark on X. In the video, he talks about how Black culture is the reason why there is so much gun violence in his neighborhood. The video prompted mixed reactions, with some agreeing with his comments while others argued the issue is more complex.

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Black man from Chicago says he’s often criticized for criticizing Black people’s behavior and mentions the crime in the hood is not caused by white supremacists.



Do you agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/b58zg2zVHo — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) July 8, 2026

The video opens with the man recording emergency responders loading someone into an ambulance. He says there has been a shooting, and you can hear the loved ones of the victim crying. The police officers put up red tape, and he begins sharing how this scene made him upset.

“This is the result of your culture,” the man says. “Listen to the screams of this woman in the background. It's not white supremacy that caused that.”

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He continues, saying he was sitting in his car creating content when he heard fourteen or fifteen shots fired. Next thing I know, the police are speeding down my block to get to this block. Then next thing I knew, there was a police officer escorting an ambulance up my block the wrong way down a one way because the hospital is down the street.”

The Man's Take on the Violence is Controversial

He adds that he doesn’t know if there were multiple victims, but he was upset to see this violence, especially in the middle of the afternoon. He said he worries about all the toddlers, children, women, and old folks on the block who had to witness it in the middle of the day.

“Chicago is full of regular people,” he says. “But the animals who live here don’t give a shit.” He continues by saying that he is sick of people terrorizing their own communities. He said he believed bad weather on the Fourth of July may have kept more people indoors, potentially preventing additional violence. People in the comments agreed with him.

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The person who posted the man’s video on X opened up the conversation by asking if their followers agreed or disagreed with his statement.

“He is on the right side of the law. This YNs in Chicago need to be wiped off the face of the earth in one day. Then we should have a national holiday for the day that they left this world. It will be a glorious day if that happens!,” wrote someone. Another person added, “He’s not lying this is all day everyday in Chicago, I live here and it needs to stop! CTA Train Operator gunned down day before yesterday over his own property. Shit sad and it needs to be called out.”

Not everyone agreed with him. Many noted that the issue is more complex. “Who created the poverty, and redlining ? All of the vacant lots, and no businesses. None of the schools have football fields like up north. Who promotes all of the violent music and single mother bs. The people who won’t hire you’re kids,” wrote one person. Another added, “It is tho thats what yall don’t understand all this shit was designed by them. Reading is fundamental. Do real research. This was not done by accident this was done intentionally.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what occurred before or after the video was recorded, including the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting.