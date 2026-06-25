Chicago Homicides Are Up 39% This Year — a Woman’s Video About Carrying a Hammer at Night Has X Divided

A Chicago woman credited carrying a hammer with feeling safe when walking alone at night. With crimes like homicides and shootings up this year according to reports by WTTW News, it appears that many are taking precautions for safety.

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According to a TikTok video shared by @WallStreetApes, a woman addressed a repeatedly asked question about her safety. She claimed many would ask her how she felt safe walking alone at night in Chicago.

To those concerns, she said, “The answer is that I carry a hammer.” After sharing her response, the woman showed the camera a glimpse of the tool. She also addressed other possible questions since hammers might be an unusual self-defense tool to some.

American woman says the only way she feels safe walking in Chicago at night is by carrying a hammer



She says carrying pepper spray is not enough, she had to show people a physical deterrent or she’s very likely to be involved in a crime



Cities in America should not be so… pic.twitter.com/V1EjoraGTB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 25, 2026

In her response, she explained why she preferred the hammer over common self-defense tools such as pepper spray or a taser. She explained that those materials were not a visual deterrent.

The woman mentioned that those looking to potentially attack a person would rather wait for another victim rather than messing with a woman carrying a hammer. In short, she believes she’d appear more intimidating with a hammer in full view, when walking alone at night.

Although the woman didn’t mention specific negative experiences, she did say she’s had “no issues” since she began carrying a hammer. After the video ended, the narrator who watched the video brought up a few statistics, which might justify her actions.

Is the Woman Carrying a Hammer Taking a Gamble on Safety, or Actually a Smart Move?

According to WTTW News, which cited Chicago Police Department data, there has been a 39% increase in homicides as of April 2026. Additionally, there has been a 5% increase in shootings in Chicago.

Despite the concerning increase, the police claim to have seen a decline in other crimes like robberies, armed robberies, burglaries, and carjacking.

The video, which drew more than 45,000 views on X, prompted discussion in the comments. It was filled with users sharing their opinions on the woman’s actions.

That hammer won't help her.

In fact, it will probably make things worse for her.

Ladies, if you want to protect yourself, please carry a gun or pepper spray. — Skux_Life² (@stewpidiot) June 25, 2026

Some supported her choice of protection. They said, “Give her credit for a good choice. A hammer is a devastating self-defense weapon.” Others thought perhaps she could go the extra mile with safety and consider getting a dog.

They explained, “If I were her, I would get a large pitbull or similar sized [sic] dog for a little more protection than a hammer walking around Chicago.”

Another person who agreed with this suggestion added, “Skip the hammer, you’re likely to be beat with it. Arm yourself or adopt a large dog to guard you.” Some suggested that she should probably consider moving to another city if she wasn’t a Chicago resident.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the identity of the woman in the video. Readers should note that laws regarding carrying items as weapons vary by jurisdiction; consulting local regulations is advisable.