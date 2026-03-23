The internet responds with Chappell Roan memes to the alleged snub of Jude Law’s daughter

After a recent story broke about Chappell Roan allegedly siccing her security guard on a young fan who smiled at her at breakfast, people started calling to cancel the singer.

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It doesn't help that people have a certain perception of Chappell and how she views children, after she said in a podcast interview that she didn't know any happy parents. Combine those two things, and people online started memeing about the idea of the singer joyfully causing harm or distress to children.

What went down with Jude Law's daughter and Chappell Roan

Brazilian soccer player Jorginho Frello took to his Instagram story, upset that Chappell Roan’s security guard spoke to his wife and daughter, Ada, in an “extremely aggressive manner” while they were staying at the same hotel as the singer for Lollapalooza Brasil.

He wrote in his Instagram story that his stepdaughter (whose birth father is actor Jude Law) recognized Chappell while at breakfast with her mother and "simply walked past the singer’s table" to confirm it was her and smiled at her. That, according to the soccer player, was enough to set off the singer's security guard, who approached their table and told his wife, singer Catherine Harding, that she shouldn’t allow her daughter to "disrespect" or "harass" other people.

Jorginho called out the security guard's "disproportionate" response to a young fan whose behavior was overall respectful of Chappell Roan and leaving her to enjoy her breakfast in peace. He ended by writing, "No one should have to go through this, especially not a child."

Chappell Roan's response on Instagram

That being said, Chappell herself went on record on her Instagram Story to say that she doesn't hate children. She added that she never even saw young Ada walking past her table, let alone sent her security guard to speak to her.

"They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything," the singer said in her Story. "It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken."

A statement on Monday from a representative for Chappell said, "Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother / daughter and a third party security office. She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them."

The statement concluded, "Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans."

Chappell Roan memes

People on X had a field day of turning the situation into memes about Chappell Roan's alleged feelings about children.

@andjustliketwat tweeted, "Chappell Roan when a child smiles at her from across the breakfast buffet."

Chappell Roan when a child smiles at her from across the breakfast buffet pic.twitter.com/UAh6n5D3o2 — Joe (@andjustliketwat) March 22, 2026

@cjnieI shared a video of a swim instructor pushing a small child into the pool with her, saying, "Chappell Roan on the Titanic lifeboats."

Chappell Roan on the Titanic lifeboats pic.twitter.com/aFAB6bJN5X — cj- (@cjnieI) March 22, 2026

@eroswann wrote, "Chappell when an 11-year-old child tries to say they're a fan of hers."

a chappell quando uma criança de 11 anos tenta falar que é fã dela pic.twitter.com/B3dZQuLJGi — dioni (@eroswann) March 21, 2026

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