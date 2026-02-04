Catherine O’Hara was honored at the Westminster Dog Show in a brief-yet-fitting tribute

The Westminster Dog Show paid tribute to Catherine O'Hara, and fans are emotional.

O'Hara, a beloved actor and comedic genius, passed away last week at age 71. O'Hara was known for an array of projects such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt's Creek.

She was also a staple in the comedy films directed by Christopher Guest. That includes Best in Show, the 2000 mockumentary about dog show competitors.

O'Hara's character, Cookie Fleck, was competing with her Norwich Terrier, Winky. Cookie was an upbeat dog mom and the wife of Gerry Fleck (Eugene Levy).

A running gag of the film is that they keep bumping into people Cookie slept with before she was married.

omg they did a tribute to catherine o'hara while showing the norwich terrier at the westminster dog show

HER IMPACT !! pic.twitter.com/pJcsHCxeYD — véro // ✽ (@vlovesemma) February 4, 2026

Fans react to Catherine O'Hara tribute

O'Hara has been a fan-favorite ever since her days performing on SCTV, and her career was thriving up until her passing. In fact, she was nominated for an Emmy in 2025 for her role in The Studio.

The tributes for O'Hara have been nonstop this week, but the acknowledgment of her passing by the Westminster Dog Show is making fans especially emotional.

This video of the tribute to Catherine O’Hara at the Westminster Dog Show made me tear up.



She’s had such an incredible impact everywhere and will do so forever.



Video credit: braiker on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/eFG8NxnHdr — Sare ? (@RoseNyborg) February 4, 2026

"Tearing up."

During last night's Westminster Dog Show, the beautiful souls at Madison Square Gardens honoured Catherine O'Hara while showing the Norwich Terrier. Cookie Fleck would be chuffed. (Tito, pass me a tissue ...) #CatherineOhara #bestinshow #norwichterrier @WKCDOGS @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/d0187mhgc5 — Carolyn Thériault (@cat_theriault) February 4, 2026

Thank you, MSG.

i'm overwhelmed ??? — véro // ✽ (@vlovesemma) February 4, 2026

"Overwhelmed."

Well, they say you never forget Cookie Fleck. — Derek Ground (@DerekTGround) February 4, 2026

IYKYK.

Catherine O’Hara leaving us during awards season AND Westminster ? https://t.co/Tyzlwian6V — Tiffany Vazquez ?? (@filmiliarface) February 4, 2026

This was her time.

Outstanding tribute to Catherine O'Hara while showing the Norwich Terrier at the Westminster Dog Show.



? — Jeremy K. Gover (@ItsGovertime) February 4, 2026

"Outstanding."

A legacy of love and humor. This is what people could aspire to. — ZamZam (@hobotindisguise) February 4, 2026

She was a hero.

