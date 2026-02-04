Skip to Content
Catherine O’Hara was honored at the Westminster Dog Show in a brief-yet-fitting tribute

"Well, they say you never forget Cookie Fleck."

5:00 PM CST on February 4, 2026

catherine ohara tribute at westminster dog show msg
Castle Rock Entertainment/@braiker/Instagram

The Westminster Dog Show paid tribute to Catherine O'Hara, and fans are emotional.

O'Hara, a beloved actor and comedic genius, passed away last week at age 71. O'Hara was known for an array of projects such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Schitt's Creek.

She was also a staple in the comedy films directed by Christopher Guest. That includes Best in Show, the 2000 mockumentary about dog show competitors.

catherine ohara and eugene levy in best in show
Castle Rock Entertainment
O'Hara's character, Cookie Fleck, was competing with her Norwich Terrier, Winky. Cookie was an upbeat dog mom and the wife of Gerry Fleck (Eugene Levy).

A running gag of the film is that they keep bumping into people Cookie slept with before she was married.

Fans react to Catherine O'Hara tribute

O'Hara has been a fan-favorite ever since her days performing on SCTV, and her career was thriving up until her passing. In fact, she was nominated for an Emmy in 2025 for her role in The Studio.

The tributes for O'Hara have been nonstop this week, but the acknowledgment of her passing by the Westminster Dog Show is making fans especially emotional.

"Tearing up."

Thank you, MSG.

"Overwhelmed."

IYKYK.

This was her time.

"Outstanding."

She was a hero.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

