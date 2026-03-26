“Catching Print” explained: The NSFW dating hack the girls and gays can’t stop trying

TikTok is full of wild catchphrases, but this one might have PrudeTok blushing. It's called "catching print," and it's a way for girls and gays (and hey, some straight men, too) to estimate the size of a man's penis by looking at the silhouette and shape of his pants.

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This cheeky tactic is the brainchild of creator and dating coach Anwar White (@datingcoachanwar), who swears his method will illuminate curious daters (and perhaps, save some from disappointment).

On Sept. 9, 2025, TikToker Piper Bailey (@PiperBailey2) posted a short video to TikTok where she announced, “If you could see a man’s d*ck size like you could see a girl’s b**bs, a whole lot of men would stfu."

On March 13, 2026, dating coach and podcaster Anwar White responded to Bailey's video. He let his followers know that Baily was wrong; you actually can see a man's d*ck size...you just need some special skills on where and how to look.

"Girl, I'm your dating coach. I'm your fairy godfather. I'm gonna put you on game on how to actually figure that out without having to go to the bedroom with him," White said. "I call it 'catching print' and I'm going to teach you exactly how to do it."

How to "Catch print"

White notes that before you try to catch print, it's important to know what you're looking for.

White considers penis sizes into have three categories: A bulge (similar to a woman's A-cup, where the D stops halfway at the sack), B bulge (similar to a woman's B cup, and the D stops right at the sack), and G bulge (where the D goes past the sack).

Observing the way pants fall on a man's pelvic area, White says you can see where the D lands, and make your own judgments from there.

"The D starts here and then it ends here. This is an A-bulge. This is a half sack. Okay? So it's starting here and it's ending here," White said as he reviewed men's photos, sharing what exactly to look for. "This is a B-bulge. Okay? B is all right, honey. That's average. It's giving what it's supposed to give. 60% of them are going to be in the B category."

"I don't want you to be like me," White continued. "I was young in these streets, and I wasn't catching print. And then I ended up with a Samoan that had a three-incher."

"An air pod. I ended up with a Nigerian that had an 11. Girl, it was the size of a continent. I didn't know what to do with it. So I want to help you so that you're not in that situation."

"Immediately looks up Jacob Elordi"

The novel concept of catching print, along with White's no-nonsense delivery, made the video go viral. By March 25, 2026, the post garnered 10.5 million views, over 1.9 million likes, and nearly 23,000 comments.

Viewers posted meme reactions and applauded White and "catching print." Some commenters immediately began employing the method.

"Immediately looks up Jacob Elordi," one TikTok comment read.

"This is JOURNALISM," another emphasized.

Anther read, "I built my algorithm brick by brick & here we are."

Other creators began using White's method for assessing the endowment of different categories of men, including men of tech, men of MAGA and even close friends.

Overall, thousands were grateful for White's knowledge and insight, calling it "the best thing to come out of 2026." Amen.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @datingcoachanwar via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

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