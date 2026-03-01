“Don’t mess with an icon”: Burger King upgrades the Whopper after 10 years and fans are divided

For the first time in a decade, Burger King is changing its signature Whopper to make it more "premium."

The fast-food chain is swapping in a "more premium" bun, a sweeter, citrus-forward mayo, and replacing the classic wrapper with a box.

Burger King says the upgrade is meant to fix complaints that the burger had become soggy and messy, but longtime fans online aren't convinced an icon that has been around since 1956 needed a makeover at all.

On Feb. 26, 2026, Burger King announced its updated Whopper after airing complaints on Instagram that the original recipe was "soggy and mushy," "messy," and "greasy."

The update came on the heels of the restaurant giving out Burger King President Tom Curtis' "personal" phone number so customers could call or text him directly with complaints.

“You don’t want to just tear up the playbook and start all over,” Curtis told The New York Post of the premium new Whopper. "It’s like we’re putting our famous iconic burger in a tuxedo instead of a leisure suit."

Fans warn: don't mess with a classic

Some people loved the idea of an upgrade to the burger and had similar complaints to those that were shared on Burger King's Instagram account.

"Love that they're finally giving the Whopper some love after all these years," read a post on X. "Better bun, creamier mayo, and no more smashed burgers in the box? Sign me up."

"Was a pleasant surprise," a Reddit user commented.

But most were skeptical about the new whopper, believing people aren't receptive to change. They also emphasized that the burger's success came from it's time-tested recipe.

"People don't like change," one Reddit user warned.

"Yeah this sounds like a terrible idea," read another Reddit comment.

"Mess with an icon and fans will let you know fast," read a post on X.

A delicious gamble?

“Over the past several years, we’ve focused on strengthening our operations and modernizing our restaurants to build a more consistent foundation across the system,” Curtis said in a statement.

But implementation of the new Whopper is a gamble. According to The Post, the "premium" burger will cost franchisees an extra $4,000, but increasing the prices (in addition to changing the burger's recipe) could mean losing customers.

Burger King management is hoping that the Whopper 2.0 will lead to additional sales and even more fans...but only time—and discerning palettes—will tell.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burger King via their press email. The company did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

