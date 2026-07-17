A Burger King employee has sparked discussion online after posting a video that appeared to mock her manager. An X user later claimed she was fired shortly after sharing the clip, though that claim has not been independently verified.

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She was fired shortly after posting this. pic.twitter.com/t4mRririLJ — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 17, 2026

In the video, you see the woman dancing. She’s doing various viral dance moves from TikTok, like the scuba. The text over her says, “Me because I got my old ass manager intimidated by my young ass.” In the background of the video, you can see another woman. It’s unclear if that is her boss or not.

According to the X user who posted the video, she was fired for her actions. Their caption reads, “She was fired shortly after posting this.” The claim could not be independently verified, as they did not link to the original video. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she lost her job over this post. Employees have previously lost their jobs after social media posts.

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Some Wondered if That was Her Boss in the Background of the Video

Many commenters questioned why she would post something like this. She had to have known her boss may see it, and that it could ultimately cost her the job. “Why risk your means of income? Idgi,” one commenter wrote. Another user said, “I didn't even realize someone was behind her. I suppose that is her manager? This probably isn't why she was fired, but it indicates that she probably wasn't doing a good job at all.”

The conversation turned to the state of fast food as a whole. Some commenters made harsh claims about people who work in the industry, accusing them of purposely doing a bad job or harming the food they serve to others.

“90% of kitchen help in Fast Food look like this. They're digging in their ass and handling your food. They're spitting in your food. Stop going,” one person claimed. Another wrote, “Does anyone eat fast food anymore? This is almost every employee they have now and I don’t trust them to make my food.”

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Someone thought the video was funny, but understood why some believed she could face disciplinary action. “A true legend for this, but also pretty sure that BK visor is how they found ya. Hope it was worth it though!”

The consensus over all was that no one should be making or posting these videos if they care about maintaining their job. Even if their boss is truly a nightmare, filming things like this will not get you far. If it is true that she lost her job, she is living with the consequences of posting controversial content to social media.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claim that the employee was fired, which appears to originate from the X user's caption rather than the original video.