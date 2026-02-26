“Dystopian nightmare”: Burger King rolls out AI that tracks whether workers sound “friendly” enough

Burger King is trying out a new way to "optimize" its employees' work by monitoring their conversations with customers via an AI chatbot.

Featured Video

The system, called "Patty," will monitor how "friendly" the employees are based on how frequently they use the company's approved language, including saying "please" and "thank you."

People on social media were quick to criticize the plan, calling it a big brother tactic that was a waste of money that could be spent on raising employees' wages instead.

Burger King's AI assistant "Patty" listens in to evaluate worker tone

Advertisement

Burger King told the Verge that the AI system functioned as a coaching tool that was trained to detect what the company considered friendly conversation from the employees.

Thibault Roux, Burger King’s chief digital officer, said that this way, managers could ask the AI chatbot how their restaurant performed. "This is all meant to be a coaching tool," Roux said.

The AI chatbot, integrated into the larger BK Assistant app, will also be able to answer practical questions during shifts, like which ingredients belong in certain orders, or instructions on cleaning equipment used in the kitchen daily. Arguably, all of these tasks could just as easily be in an accessible binder or memorized by the employee, rather than having a bot think for them.

Patty the chatbot will also be able to track inventory and machine status in real time.

Advertisement

Still, Burger King appeared cautious about deeper automation. Roux said the company tested AI drive-thru ordering in fewer than 100 restaurants. "We’re tinkering with it, we’re playing around with it, but it’s still a risky bet," he said. "Not every guest is ready for this."

Burger King plans to launch BK Assistant nationwide by the end of 2026. Patty, meanwhile, is already being tested in roughly 500 locations.

Online reactions frame the rollout as workplace surveillance creep

Online reactions skewed sharply negative as details about the AI chatbot spread. Many users argued that the company targeted worker behavior instead of pay.

Advertisement

"The average Burger King worker is paid $13.65 per hour — less than a living wage," @DarrigoMelanie wrote. "If you want employees to act happier at work, pay them a living wage to be there."

Others echoed that frustration. "Instead of paying them better they spend millions on technology to make sure they stay as slaves making them say please and thank you. Wild," @BlackJack_calls tweeted.

Advertisement

Others focused on stress and anxiety. "Most people don't work well when they feel they are being constantly monitored," @akuomaezeaku1 said. "I don't think this is the right step."

Several posts leaned into dark humor. "Will Burger King workers wear shock collars so the AI can chastise them for their insolence?" @MallardDuck13 asked.

Advertisement

@BoldlyUnpopular wrote, "Instead of paying staff better or training them properly, they’re slapping a digital hall monitor on their headsets."

Others questioned priorities altogether. "They think this is their biggest problem?" @fullthrottleric tweeted. "Worker friendliness ain’t on the list."

For some, the concept simply felt bleak. "Dystopian Nightmare. Get me off this ride…." @dooglives requested.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.