‘Bullying Ruined My Life’: Woman’s Video About Middle School and What It Did to Her Self-Esteem Is Starting Important Conversations

TikTok creator Jordyn Christine described severe bullying she experienced in middle school in a video posted July 11, saying the experiences had a lasting effect on her self-esteem and friendships.

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Christine posted a get-ready-with-me video titled 'Bullying Ruined My Life' in which she described incidents from sixth grade. Doing her hair in a Hello Kitty-themed room, she said that the bullying began after her classmates found out she had a crush on a boy.

As she explained, they made fun of her at school, threw books and pencils at her as she was walking through a stairwell, and laughed when someone spilled water in her way, which caused her to fall. She told her mother that the bullying became overwhelming, so the family decided to move. Although she said that things improved after changing schools, the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affected her social skills.

In eighth grade, Christine also went through a difficult time after a friendship had changed. She said that a group of girls started to target her and referred to her TikTok account at school. She said that she was seen as an outsider and that other students were afraid to be around her.

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It ultimately affected the way she saw herself, as Christine began changing her appearance, personality, hobbies, and online behavior in an effort to fit in. She said she wanted to be "stunning" and was worried about being regarded as ordinary, and gave up some of the things she had enjoyed.

By the end of eighth grade, Christine said that she had trouble looking at herself in the mirror, and when she entered high school, her main concern was finding friends. She said that she eventually joined a social group because she was afraid of being alone, and that was one of the worst things she had done. Christine was also frank about how intense her feelings were at that time, saying that in the second half of eighth grade she didn't want to be alive. She warned younger students to "keep [their] head up" and to remember that they are not alone.

Upon listening to her story, a number of commenters spoke about their own experiences. One said it was "bizarre" that Christine had been bullied just for having a crush, and another said that bullying in childhood can influence the way people deal with social situations later in life. A few others said that their classmates had isolated them, had changed schools as a result of the bullying, and had ongoing self-esteem issues.

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TikTok users discuss bullying.

Christine's experiences are also in line with research into bullying, since, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), it can lead to physical, psychological, social and educational harm and is linked to depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties and lower academic achievement.

According to stopBullying.gov, children who are bullied may experience mental health, social, physical, and academic problems that can persist into adulthood, including difficulties with self-esteem and maintaining relationships.

Anyone experiencing thoughts of not wanting to be alive can reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. For resources on bullying prevention, visit StopBullying.gov.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific incidents Christine described. The details above reflect her account as shared in a TikTok video posted by @whos_jordynnnnn.