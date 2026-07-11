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‘Time to Bring Back Public Shaming’: Builder’s Mugshot Plastered Around Neighborhood After Homeowners Lose Millions

9:45 AM CDT on July 11, 2026

Builder’s Mugshot Plastered After Homeowners Lose Millions

Builder’s Mugshot Plastered After Homeowners Lose Millions

|Photo Credit: News4Jax;X/@BowTiedBroke

A viral video shows a homebuilder's mugshot displayed throughout a neighborhood where prosecutors say homeowners were left with unfinished homes and millions of dollars in losses.

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In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @BowTiedBroke, two men can be seen walking through a community filled with unfinished houses. On the lawns of several properties are blown-up photos of a man’s mugshot, similar to how a real estate sign would be displayed outside a home for sale.

The X user who shared the clip says, “Time to bring back public shaming,” referring to the mugshots displayed around the neighborhood. The video does not explain why the mugshots were displayed. Court records and local reporting provide additional context.

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The Homebuilder Pleaded Guilty to 45 Felony Charges

The man shown in the viral clip has been identified by News 4 Jax as St. Johns County homebuilder Spencer Calvert. In June 2026, Calvert pleaded guilty to 45 felony charges connected to what prosecutors described as a construction fraud scheme that left multiple homeowners in Nocatee with “unfinished homes and millions of dollars in losses.”

According to News 4 Jax, Calvert was the former owner of Pineapple Corporation. Prosecutors alleged that he “abandoned multiple custom home projects in Nocatee’s Vista at Twenty Mile neighborhood between 2019 and 2023.”

Some homes were reportedly left with only foundations, while others had roofs installed on them. Prosecutors said, per News 4 Jax, that Calvert "misappropriated more than $8.7 million in deposits from 15 cooperating victims.” Authorities also alleged that homeowners paid Calvert upfront deposits meant to cover construction costs and subcontractors, but Calvert failed to pay those subcontractors, resulting in liens against the properties.

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Calvert was arrested in 2024 after investigators uncovered his alleged scheme. By June 2026, he had pleaded guilty to charges including 15 counts of grand theft of more than $100,000 and 26 counts of misappropriation of construction funds between $1,000 and $100,000, according to the news outlet.

As part of his plea agreement, Calvert agreed to pay $8,722,659.05 in restitution, including a $1 million upfront payment that would be made at sentencing. Given the crimes Calvert pleaded guilty to, commenters on the reshared post showing the "public shaming" method seemed to think the tactic was fitting. One person wrote, "I like this," while another said they and their wife had "dodged a bullet" because they had previously considered buying a lot in the neighborhood.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify who placed the mugshot signs throughout the neighborhood. Information about Calvert's criminal case is based on court proceedings and reporting from News4Jax.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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