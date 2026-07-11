Builder’s Mugshot Plastered After Homeowners Lose Millions

A viral video shows a homebuilder's mugshot displayed throughout a neighborhood where prosecutors say homeowners were left with unfinished homes and millions of dollars in losses.

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In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @BowTiedBroke, two men can be seen walking through a community filled with unfinished houses. On the lawns of several properties are blown-up photos of a man’s mugshot, similar to how a real estate sign would be displayed outside a home for sale.

The X user who shared the clip says, “Time to bring back public shaming,” referring to the mugshots displayed around the neighborhood. The video does not explain why the mugshots were displayed. Court records and local reporting provide additional context.

There’s a builder (Spencer Calvert) in Jacksonville, FL who was recently convicted of screwing people out of $15 million. The owners who he screwed over blew up his mug shot & planted them in front of all the unfinished homes in the development. Time to bring back public shaming. https://t.co/zOJAremisb pic.twitter.com/4SA0hiQCcJ — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) July 7, 2026

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The Homebuilder Pleaded Guilty to 45 Felony Charges

The man shown in the viral clip has been identified by News 4 Jax as St. Johns County homebuilder Spencer Calvert. In June 2026, Calvert pleaded guilty to 45 felony charges connected to what prosecutors described as a construction fraud scheme that left multiple homeowners in Nocatee with “unfinished homes and millions of dollars in losses.”

According to News 4 Jax, Calvert was the former owner of Pineapple Corporation. Prosecutors alleged that he “abandoned multiple custom home projects in Nocatee’s Vista at Twenty Mile neighborhood between 2019 and 2023.”

Some homes were reportedly left with only foundations, while others had roofs installed on them. Prosecutors said, per News 4 Jax, that Calvert "misappropriated more than $8.7 million in deposits from 15 cooperating victims.” Authorities also alleged that homeowners paid Calvert upfront deposits meant to cover construction costs and subcontractors, but Calvert failed to pay those subcontractors, resulting in liens against the properties.

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l like this. LPs should post GPs on wall of shame on their website as well. — Cold Storage GP (@coldstoragegp) July 7, 2026

Calvert was arrested in 2024 after investigators uncovered his alleged scheme. By June 2026, he had pleaded guilty to charges including 15 counts of grand theft of more than $100,000 and 26 counts of misappropriation of construction funds between $1,000 and $100,000, according to the news outlet.

As part of his plea agreement, Calvert agreed to pay $8,722,659.05 in restitution, including a $1 million upfront payment that would be made at sentencing. Given the crimes Calvert pleaded guilty to, commenters on the reshared post showing the "public shaming" method seemed to think the tactic was fitting. One person wrote, "I like this," while another said they and their wife had "dodged a bullet" because they had previously considered buying a lot in the neighborhood.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify who placed the mugshot signs throughout the neighborhood. Information about Calvert's criminal case is based on court proceedings and reporting from News4Jax.