Culture

“AG1 is bad for the world”: Bryan Johnson is publicly beefing with the supplement company

"AG1 is one of the lowest value health products in the world despite being the most heavily promoted," Johnson wrote.

11:00 AM CST on January 30, 2026

Death knocking on doors meme, with the head of Bryan Johnson as death and 3 bloodied doors of his "victims," in order: AG1, McDonald's, and Taco Bell.
@bryan_johnson/X

Biohacker and longevity influencer Bryan Johnson is publicly clashing with AG1, the viral green supplement backed by heavy influencer marketing.

In a series of posts shared in late January, Johnson accused the company of being overpriced and scientifically underwhelming.

The health influencer claimed that "AG1 is one of the lowest value health products in the world despite being the most heavily promoted" and alleged that the company paid influencers "up to $60 per new subscription and a $30/mo recurring kickback," while also offering equity.

To support his argument, Johnson shared a written cost breakdown he said illustrated AG1’s margins. According to his post, a $79 retail price contrasted with roughly $19 in total costs, leaving a claimed gross margin of $60, or 75.9%.

Then, Johnson contrasted AG1 with fast food advertising.

"McDonald’s openly taunts you," he wrote, arguing that AG1 instead relied on trust and a "proprietary blend." He further claimed, "The bulk of the 12g scoop is cheap greens and emulsifiers," and alleged that higher-value ingredients appeared only in trace amounts.

Although Johnson framed his critique as consumer advocacy, he also broadened it into a moral judgment. "AG1 is bad for the world," he wrote, adding that it was "Overpriced" and that it "Underdelivers."

He further claimed, "Science shows it has no clinical effect," while accusing the brand of eroding trust.

Johnson also shared a meme of Homer Simpson about to push a button with a crowd of people in the hallway watching him. Text on the meme reads, "Get ready everyone, he's about to do something stupid." In the second panel is an Amazon listing for a $110 AG1 Greens Powder Supplement.

Meme of Homer Simpson about to push a button with a crowd of people in the hallway watching him. Text on the meme reads, "Get ready everyone, he's about the do something stupid." In the second panel is an Amazon listing for a $110 AG1 Greens Powder Supplement.
@bryan_johnson/X
People online took notice of Johnson's claims on X. @AutismCapital tweeted, "ICYMI: Bryan Johnson getting into a fight with Athletic Greens was one of the funnier things that happened on X today."

Tweet that reads, "ICYMI: Bryan Johnson getting into a fight with Athletic Greens was one of the funnier things that happened on X today." with screenshots of the back and forth argument between AG1 and Johnson on X.
@AutismCapital/X

The account then speculated that AG1 sponsorships explained why Johnson had not appeared on major podcasts. Johnson responded carefully, writing, "It’s accurate that neither Rogan nor Huberman has invited me on their pods." However, he did not endorse the broader accusation.

What the science actually says about AG1's health benefits

Existing research seems to paint a narrower picture of AG1's health benefits. A clinical study published in Dec 2024 in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, specifically on gut health benefits, concluded that AG1 "can be consumed safely by healthy adults over four weeks with a potential beneficial impact in their digestive symptom quality of life."

While the study did not show sweeping health changes, it did not support claims of zero effect.

Meanwhile, science communicator Jonathan Jarry, M.Sc. of McGill University, offered a broader context.

He explained that medical professionals usually discouraged unnecessary interventions, while wellness culture encouraged constant supplementation. "AG1 is right for everyone, apparently, 'just in case,'" Jarry wrote, comparing the logic to mid-20th-century vitamin marketing.

Jarry added that AG1’s premise conflicted with evidence showing most people met nutrient needs through diet. He also noted that enzymes, adaptogens, and probiotics lacked robust proof of benefit for humans. Still, his critique targeted the industry’s mindset rather than confirming Johnson’s harshest claims.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

