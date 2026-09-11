Bride Refuses to Share Honeymoon Suite Location With Sister

A Reddit post in r/aitaweddings detailed a woman’s decision to withhold her honeymoon suite location from her sister, who was the maid of honor at her wedding. The bride said her sister asked where she and her husband would be staying after the wedding reception because, according to the bride, she was planning a surprise.

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The bride said her sister had been heavily involved in the planning and preparation for the wedding. Several weeks before the wedding, her sister asked which hotel she would be staying at after the reception.

She said she gave a vague response because she did not want to disclose the details. Her sister then explained that she wanted the name of the hotel so she could decorate the room while the couple was at the reception.

The bride said her sister planned to have the newlyweds return to a honeymoon suite decorated with balloons, rose petals and champagne.

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Bride Says Her Sister Was Upset After She Declined the Honeymoon Surprise

The bride said she appreciated the gesture but was not comfortable with anyone entering the room before she and her husband arrived. She also said she had specifically booked a nicer suite for the occasion and did not need additional decorations.

The bride said her sister then went behind her back and asked her fiancé for the hotel’s name. He also declined to disclose the location.

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When neither of them would share the information, the bride said her sister told her she was robbing her of something maid of honors traditionally get to do. The bride also said her mother agreed with her sister and questioned why she was being secretive about the hotel’s location.

Several commenters supported the bride’s decision not to share the hotel’s location. One commenter argued that the sister should have respected the bride’s decision after learning she did not want the surprise.

“It’s not a gift if it’s not wanted. Why does she still want to decorate knowing that you wouldn’t enjoy it? Sounds like that’s about her, not you, and your wedding is supposed to be about you,” the commenter wrote.

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Another commenter criticized the sister for continuing to pursue the hotel’s location.

“I’m almost 50 and I’ve never heard of this. She’s being very intrusive. Mom needs to butt out as well, you aren’t children anymore, she isn’t needed to referee disputes,” they wrote.

The bride has not provided an update about whether she and her sister resolved their disagreement or whether the planned honeymoon surprise took place. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the r/aitaweddings post, which are based solely on the bride’s account shared on Reddit.