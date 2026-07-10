A video shared on the YouTube channel Animal Love detailed the story of Hazel, a pitbull who lost her vision due to complications from diabetes before undergoing corrective surgery through the animal welfare organization Mr. Bones & Co.

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According to the video's description, Hazel's condition had left her withdrawn and struggling before her treatment. "She walked little, was sad, cried all day, and had lost the will to live," the description read.

The organization arranged surgery to restore Hazel's sight after her vision loss progressed to full blindness. Following several hours in the operating room, the surgery was a success, and Hazel was able to see again.

The moment this blind pittie gets her eyesight back — and sees her foster parents for the very first time ? @mrbonesandco pic.twitter.com/w6ncXAGxBh — The Dodo (@dodo) February 23, 2022

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She happily sniffs and recognizes the volunteers who had cared for her, happily wagging her tail in a sort of unspoken thank you. The volunteers can be seen getting emotional as they pet her.

Later footage in the video showed Hazel rushing toward her new owners while still wearing a protective cone around her neck following surgery. The family embraced her as she approached, and subsequent clips showed Hazel playing with toys and going on walks, appearing healthy and active in her new home.

"Thanks to the Mr. Bones & Co. foundation, in a short time and given the numerous requests received on social media, Hazel has found a new family that will be able to give her the love she deserves," the description read.

Mr. Bones & Co. steps in for dogs facing severe medical neglect, pairing life-saving surgery with adoption placement. While Hazel’s story is a powerful example, the video skipped the specifics on her age, shelter location, and the pre-vision loss timeline of her diabetes diagnosis.

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Viewers responded to the video with strong emotional reactions in the comments. One commenter wrote, "My God! I'm crying tears of joy right now! What an absolute blessing. With everything I have going on and every reason to cry, I am truly smiling!!! Congratulations Hazel!"

My God! I'm crying tears of joy right now! What an absolute blessing ? . With everything I have going on and every reason to cry, I am truly smiling!!! Congratulations Hazel ?! — Briona Brown (@ladytigress01) February 23, 2022

Another commenter appreciated the organization behind Hazel's treatment and their efforts, writing, "Thank you Mr Bones & Co!! What a glorious & much deserved gift to be able to give to the beautiful Hazel. She deserves this & so much more."

One user described how Hazel's restored vision reflected in her demeanor in the footage, writing that "having the sight returned, you can see by the pup's response how much more enjoyable life has become."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify all medical details described in this video, including the specific diagnosis and surgical procedure performed on Hazel. The details above reflect the video as shared on YouTube, along with its accompanying description. The identities of Hazel's adoptive family and the shelter staff involved have not been confirmed.