Black Woman Says Becoming MAGA Changed Her Life

A woman is going viral online after admitting she believes she had been raising her children to be "little racists" before changing her political views. The woman, who appears to be Black, says that turning from a Democrat to a MAGA Republican has changed her life and experiences for the better.

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She begins the video by saying, "It is so hard for me to sit here and realize how racist I was actually raising my children to be." She continues, "I thank God that this existential election happened this past year to force me to do some research on my own," adding that it led her down a new political path and introduced her to people she never expected to form a relationship with.

Gal realized she was raising her kids to be racists, so she turned it around and is now MAGA. pic.twitter.com/IsSZh9lCWd — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) June 29, 2026

Woman Says Becoming MAGA Republican Changed Her Perspective

The woman, whose clip has since been reshared by X user @Milajoy and viewed more than 29,000 times in less than 24 hours, says that after deciding to become a MAGA Republican, she experienced a different side of life. "I didn't know you can hang with white people and actually have a blast... actually have things in common," she says later in the video.

She goes on to explain that after reflecting on her life, she concluded that "all the pain, the harm, physically and mentally, and financially that was done to me, it wasn't done by white people. It was done by people that look like me, that talk like me, that live around me, in the same neighborhood as me."

According to the woman, she has "experienced more love, acceptance, encouragement, and support being a MAGA Republican than I have being a Democrat for over five decades." She adds, "I have experienced so much more of life. This is a side of life I didn't even know existed."

Bless her heart...I'm so happy she has chosen peace and prosperity for herself and her children. — CRISTY ELKINS (@cristy64264) June 30, 2026

The woman also says she has faced major backlash since changing her political affiliation, but claims it hasn't primarily come from conservatives. "It's not being done by white people, unless they're liberal white... and are comfortable doing so," she says. She also claims she has shared her new political views with her children. "We love it. It's just the hate you get for it. It's crazy," she says, adding that people don’t even get this much criticism for "being in an interracial relationship."

In the comments, viewers appeared divided over her choices. While some criticized her, others praised her decision. One supporter wrote, "Good for you. You are a creative thinker, who thinks for herself, rather than following the dems and legacy media lemmings."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The reporting is based on the woman's publicly shared statements and social media reactions.