“How do you get that hair?”: A woman’s cream cheese review goes viral for the wrong reasons

Janet Marie shared a rave review for her favorite brand of cream cheese. Meanwhile, the entire internet was distracted by her big hair.

An innocent cream cheese review

Janet Marie, @glammy1217, announced, “I’m from New York,” before launching into the positive review of Temptee brand cream cheese that no one could hear over her hair.

The clip from Jan. 22, 2026, went viral with 3.8 million views and over 10.5 thousand comments from TikTok users frothing over her power bob that one user pointed out is “almost a perfect circle.”

ICYMI, here’s why Temptee is the only cream cheese for Janet Marie. “There's only one cream cheese you gotta have with your bagel—Temptee. Right? It's so fluffy. Nothing has a better taste… This is the best one. That's what you gotta get.”

Janet's hair becomes an instant meme

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments were not about Janet's cream cheese review. In fact, many couldn't get past the hair.

“I’m genuinely curious, how do you get that hair?" asked @irishcream58 before adding, "Also, sorry, I heard nothing you said.”

"I swear to gawd, I thought this video was gonna be about getting volume in your hair," wrote @amespointer. "lol I LOVE IT."

"I heard NOTHING, I’m reading the comments," agreed @sissastef_.

"That’s a full Roberta, we are past a bob at this point," joked @fellowvirgo.

Even @gustertheband paid their respect, saying, "It has its own gravitational pull, and I’m here for it, Janet."

@falsemirror15 asked, "Can someone with a physics degree explain this to me?"

Meanwhile, @gianna_fanelli asked a more practical question: "Babe f the cream cheese.. what hair spray are we using?!!!"

Janet responds to the response...to her hair

Janet Marie thanked TikTok for the big response in a clip shared on Jan. 24, 2026. “I have to tell you, the comments on my cream cheese video had me choking you guys."

She continued, "I mean, somebody even called me helmet head. What the frig? But I laughed out loud, literally.”

Janet then instructed viewers to share her video so she could acquire more followers. “If I go to 5,000, I'll do my hair tutorial,” she said. “I’ll show you how to do my hair.”

The hair tutorial, as promised

Janet Marie quickly accumulated well over 5K followers, with her account currently clocking in at over 15K followers. In a three-minute clip shared on Jan. 26, 2026, she showed the internet exactly how to pull off her big hair.

Thanks for sharing, Janet!

Janet Marie, @glammy1217, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

