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‘Back Away From Me Right Now’: Video Shows Women Spraying Man With Bear Spray After Heated Confrontation

12:30 PM CDT on July 12, 2026

“Back Away From Me Right Now” Group of Women Give Creepy Man a Harsh Punishment

“Back Away From Me Right Now” Group of Women Give Creepy Man a Harsh Punishment

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A viral video showing a confrontation between a group of women and a man is generating debate on X after one of the women used bear spray during the encounter. Some commenters argued the response was justified, while others said it went too far.

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The video starts in the middle of the interaction. We’re missing a lot of the context. However, we can see a man approach a group of women. He charges at them and says, “Because you’re stupid.” The women can be heard telling him to get away from them. They ask him to chill out, but he continues to approach them.

They tell him that they are about to leave and to let go of whatever was making him upset. He continues to talk to them, telling them to get out of there. They made it clear they were already planning on leaving, so his continued harassment was unnecessary.

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Although they tried to defuse the situation, the man wouldn’t stop trying to intimidate the women. He seemed to charge at a woman off screen, and that’s when one of them sprayed him with bear mace. He begins swinging the fishing poles he was holding at them. He hit one of the women with the pole.

Opinions About the Women's Reactions Were Split on X

It’s not surprising that commenters had a lot of opinions about this video on X. “Man tries to intimidate a group of girls and gets bear-maced,” the caption of the video read.

Most of the women could relate to the ones in the video. They have experienced their own run-ins with creepy, intimidating men. However, the men in the comment section weren’t as understanding. They were arguing they overreacted.

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“Of course there are dumb ass MEN in the comments too fucking stupid to realize that this dude was CHARGING at one of the other girls,” one commenter wrote. “He deserved it.”

Another commenter explained the situation for people who didn’t understand why it seemed like she maced the man as he was walking away. “At first, I thought she waited until he was leaving to mace him, which would've been battery, but this isn't the case at all. I carefully watched, and he was pressing forward on another girl who said, ‘It's not your rule that we have to apologize for.’ That's when he got angry and went straight after her to confront her too after he was done bitching at the girl with the mace,” they commented. “That's when his ass got maced. It's not his place to serve as parking enforcement on these girls that were leaving anyway. You can hear the second girl say, as he was maced, ‘Don't come up in my face.’  Then BLAM maced.  I would've almost felt sorry if he was walking away,but he wasn't—he was being an irascible douche.”

The video drew mixed reactions, with commenters debating whether the women's response was justified.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify what led to the confrontation shown in the video, which begins after the interaction was already underway.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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