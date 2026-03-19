Anya Taylor-Joy answers the key question: “What’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?”

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy impressed and amused fans by getting through a rather baffling interview comparing Joni Mitchell to Princess Peach. The Queen's Gambit star managed to answer by calling both these pop culture figures "singular," creating a more iconic interview moment than anything that happened at the 2026 Oscars.

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She's got people declaring that this is why they watch TV.

What do Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach have in common?

During the recent chat, NBC TODAY Show host Craig Melvin brought up rumors that Taylor-Joy will play the famed singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic.

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The actor would neither confirm nor deny this, so Melvin pressed on to bring up an earlier point he made that many of the women she portrays have a "through line" quality.

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"You're rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, speaking of through lines," he said. "One of the, arguably, most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What's the connection there?"

Not an easy question for anyone to answer, let alone on the spot. Princess Peach is iconic, sure, but also a rather one-dimensional character in a goofy video game franchise. Pretty much opposite vibes to the complex life of Mitchell.

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Somehow, Taylor-Joy came up with an answer.

Joni Mitchell Princess Peach

?

“Singular.” pic.twitter.com/2LYh59cAOd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 18, 2026

"They're both singular, you can't touch them," she said after a brief pause. "They're in a league of their own."

As strange as the comparison is, it's hard to dispute that answer. Despite all the kidnappings by Bowser and his cronies, no one in her kingdom challenges the long reign of Princess Peach.

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"I love actors so much"

Taylor-Joy countering a very weird question with such a serious answer threw viewers off balance in the funniest way. The clip from the interview went viral on X, where jokes about it popped up faster than a Goomba on level one.

"I love actors so much," wrote film and TV critic Charles Bramesco. "'Joni Mitchell is kind of the Princess Peach of singer-songwriters.' Absolutely. What are you talking about. [Expletive] yeah."

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"I will never cut the cord. Television forever," said producer Vaughn Sterling.

The "me when" jokes write themselves.

Me when I’m asked what the connection is between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach pic.twitter.com/nK1C0E2YsI — Jinkx Monsoon is Judy Garland (@JinkxMonsoon) March 18, 2026

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Me when I’m asked what the similarities are between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach pic.twitter.com/WqmvBkGyRA — jj revanche (@jonnoxrevanche) March 19, 2026

“What’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach” https://t.co/KNnZ2qKcjJ pic.twitter.com/4gtF32qk8P — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 18, 2026

a diva who’s got two things on the brain: Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach https://t.co/TaUd1c2vpP — mary (@elaine_stritch) March 19, 2026

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Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach https://t.co/xTV18Ryujd — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) March 18, 2026

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