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Anya Taylor-Joy answers the key question: “What’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?”

"I will never cut the cord. Television forever."

2:00 PM CDT on March 19, 2026

anya taylor joy princess peach craig melvin today show
TODAY Show/YouTube

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy impressed and amused fans by getting through a rather baffling interview comparing Joni Mitchell to Princess Peach. The Queen's Gambit star managed to answer by calling both these pop culture figures "singular," creating a more iconic interview moment than anything that happened at the 2026 Oscars.

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She's got people declaring that this is why they watch TV.

What do Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach have in common?

During the recent chat, NBC TODAY Show host Craig Melvin brought up rumors that Taylor-Joy will play the famed singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic.

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The actor would neither confirm nor deny this, so Melvin pressed on to bring up an earlier point he made that many of the women she portrays have a "through line" quality.

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"You're rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, speaking of through lines," he said. "One of the, arguably, most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What's the connection there?"

Not an easy question for anyone to answer, let alone on the spot. Princess Peach is iconic, sure, but also a rather one-dimensional character in a goofy video game franchise. Pretty much opposite vibes to the complex life of Mitchell.

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Somehow, Taylor-Joy came up with an answer.

"They're both singular, you can't touch them," she said after a brief pause. "They're in a league of their own."

As strange as the comparison is, it's hard to dispute that answer. Despite all the kidnappings by Bowser and his cronies, no one in her kingdom challenges the long reign of Princess Peach.

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"I love actors so much"

Taylor-Joy countering a very weird question with such a serious answer threw viewers off balance in the funniest way. The clip from the interview went viral on X, where jokes about it popped up faster than a Goomba on level one.

Tweet reading "I love actors so much. "Joni Mitchell is kind of the Princess Peach of singer-songwriters." Absolutely. What are you talking about. Fuck yeah"
@intothecrevasse/X

"I love actors so much," wrote film and TV critic Charles Bramesco. "'Joni Mitchell is kind of the Princess Peach of singer-songwriters.' Absolutely. What are you talking about. [Expletive] yeah."

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Tweet reading "I will never cut the cord. Television forever." Below is a clip from an Anya Taylor-Joy interview.
@vplus/X

"I will never cut the cord. Television forever," said producer Vaughn Sterling.

The "me when" jokes write themselves.

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Tweet reading "Joni Mitchell and princess peach are both bards of desolation"
@Kmart_realism/X
Tweet reading "okay, but if Joni is Peach then Mario = James Taylor Luigi = Jackson Browne Daisy = Carly Simon Yoshi = Warren Zevon Toad = David Crosby"
@mertonesque/X

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Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

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